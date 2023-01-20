DKT Finance AsP - Announcement of Conditional Notice of Redemption

NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO SUCH PERSON IS RESTRICTED BY ANY LAW OR REGULATION APPLICABLE IN SUCH JURISDICTION.

DKT Finance ApS (the “Issuer”) hereby announces that the Issuer has today given notice (the “Conditional Notice of Redemption”) to the holders of its €1,050,000,000 7.000% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Euro Notes”) and $410,000,000 9.375% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Dollar Notes”, and together with the Euro Notes, the “Notes”) of the conditional redemption of all of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes in accordance with Section 3.07 of the indenture for the Notes dated 2 July 2018. The redemption date for each series of Notes is expected to be 10 February 2023.

The Conditional Notice of Redemption is attached to this announcement.









This notification is made by Henrik Hjortshøj-Nielsen, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations.

For investor enquiries:

phone: +45 21 29 89 91

e-mail: henhjo@tdcnet.dk

Press contact:

Jonas Torp, phone: +45 20 18 70 38

e-mail: jonto@tdcnet.dk









