RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces Three New Hires

Lexington, N.C., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs is pleased to announce three new hires. Robert Gaddy is an incoming Tax Associate; Ghezelle Hynes is an incoming Audit Associate; Joel Schram is an incoming Senior Tax Associate.



Gaddy is an incoming Tax Associate in RH’s Charlotte office. Gaddy is a native of Charlotte, N.C. and received his Master of Accountancy from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Hynes joins RH’s Lexington office remotely as an incoming Audit Associate. Hynes is a graduate of the University of Houston, holding a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She is a native of Bronx, N.Y.

Schram is an incoming Senior Tax Associate working remotely from Wilmington, N.C. He holds a Bachelor of Science with a concentration in accounting from the University of North Carolina Wilmington, and is from Coldwater, M.I.

“RH CPAs is thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such accomplished and dedicated individuals as Robert, Ghezelle and Joel,” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. “We are intensely committed to growing our team across all offices, and eager to add team members of diverse background and experience. We are all looking forward to this next chapter for RH CPAs.”

“The continued growth, which has been explosive recently, is a tribute to our team members and core values,” continued Rives. “We are dependable, responsive, personable, team players with a ‘can-do’ attitude who thrive on being different.”

About RH CPAs, PLLC

RH CPAs, PLLC is a multi-office professional limited liability partnership engaged in the practice of public accounting. Our purpose is exceeding expectations with expertise and enthusiasm, while providing value beyond audit and tax services.

###







