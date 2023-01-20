El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Participate at the Jefferies Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit in Beaver Creek, CO

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco”) (NASDAQ: LOCO) today announced that the Company will participate at the Jefferies Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado on January 22-24, 2023. The webcast of El Pollo Loco’s fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning on Saturday, January 21, 2023 on the corporate website at www.elpolloloco.com under the “Investors” tab.



El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 485 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.

