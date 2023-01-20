BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Paya Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq – PAYA), CinCor Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq – CINC), Albireo (Nasdaq – ALBO), Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq - DCT)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Paya Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq – PAYA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Paya will be acquired by Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq - NVEI) (“Nuvei”). Paya stockholders will receive $9.75 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Paya Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Nuvei is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/paya-holdings-inc-nasdaq-paya/.

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq – CINC)

Under the terms of the agreement, CinCor will be acquired by AstraZeneca PLC (“AstraZeneca”) (Nasdaq – AZN). CinCor stockholders will receive $26.00 per share at closing plus a non-tradable contingent value right of $10.00 per share in cash payable upon a specified regulatory submission of a baxdrostat product. The investigation concerns whether the CinCor Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether AstraZeneca is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cincor-pharma-inc-nasdaq-cinc/.

Albireo (Nasdaq – ALBO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Albireo will be acquired by Ipsen for $42.00 per share in cash at the closing of the transaction, for an initial estimated aggregate consideration of $952 million plus one contingent value right (CVR) per share. Each CVR will entitle its holder to deferred cash payments of $10.00 per CVR payable upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Bylvay in the Biliary Atresia indication at the latest by 31 December 2027, allowing for a potential increase in the number of patients in the BOLD study. The investigation concerns whether the Albireo Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Ipsen is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/albireo-nasdaq-albo/.

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq - DCT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Duck Creek will be acquired by Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”). Duck Creek stockholders will receive $19.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Duck Creek Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Vista is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/duck-creek-technologies-nasdaq-dct/.

