Iceland Seafood International hf: Negotiations based on Letter of Intent from December 30th have come to an end

Reference is made to announcement from December 30h on signing of Letter of Intent (LOI) to sell Iceland Seafood UK Ltd. Negotiations that were based on the LOI were not successful and have come to an end. The board and management of Iceland Seafood will now evaluate their options and will communicate on next steps in the process when appropriate.

