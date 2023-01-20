Edf: Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo BHF

English French

Paris, 20 January 2023

Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo BHF

In connection with the execution of the liquidity agreement entered into between EDF and Oddo BHF, the following assets were outstanding under this liquidity agreement on 30 June 2022:

1,517,536 shares

€4,155,979.55 in cash

Transactions made from 1st July 2022 to 31th December 2022:

317 purchase transactions

485 sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volume represented:

557,901 shares and €4,715,256.30 for purchase transactions

1,186,926 shares and €10,464,957.60 for sale transactions

It is recalled that as of the date of signature of the liquidity agreement, the following resources were included in the dedicated liquidity account:

738,882 shares

€10,120,161

In connection with the execution of the liquidity agreement entered into between EDF and Oddo BHF, the following assets were outstanding under this liquidity agreement on 31th December 2022:

888,511 shares

€9,905,680.85 in cash

Attachment