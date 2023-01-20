Edf: Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo BHF

Paris, 20 January 2023
Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo BHF
In connection with the execution of the liquidity agreement entered into between EDF and Oddo BHF, the following assets were outstanding under this liquidity agreement on 30 June 2022:
- 1,517,536 shares
- €4,155,979.55 in cash
Transactions made from 1st July 2022 to 31th December 2022:
- 317 purchase transactions
- 485 sale transactions
Over the same period, the traded volume represented:
- 557,901 shares and €4,715,256.30 for purchase transactions
- 1,186,926 shares and €10,464,957.60 for sale transactions
It is recalled that as of the date of signature of the liquidity agreement, the following resources were included in the dedicated liquidity account:
- 738,882 shares
- €10,120,161
In connection with the execution of the liquidity agreement entered into between EDF and Oddo BHF, the following assets were outstanding under this liquidity agreement on 31th December 2022:
- 888,511 shares
- €9,905,680.85 in cash
Attachment