New York, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Two-Wheeler Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381548/?utm_source=GNW



Fastest-growing Segment by Vehicle Type - Electric : Due to rising fuel prices , pollution, and favorable government initiatives, many companies are developing electric two-wheelers for the general public, propelling the electric 2-wheelers growth.

Fastest-growing Segment by Region - Africa : The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to rising public awareness of the environmental benefits of electric vehicles and rising gas and diesel prices.

Largest Segment by Country - Mexico : More than 200 motorcycle manufacturers are located in China. Growing population, expansions and demand from other countries is making China the largest two wheeler market.



Competitive Landscape



The Global Two-Wheeler Market is fairly consolidated, with the top five companies occupying 93.10%. The major players in this market are Bajaj Auto Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, TVS Motor Company Limited and Yamaha Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (sorted alphabetically).



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381548/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________