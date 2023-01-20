Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 85% Increase In Net Earnings

| Source: Chino Commercial Bancorp Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino, California, UNITED STATES

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022, were $1.3 million, or an increase of 84.6%, as compared with earnings of $706 thousand for the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.49 for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $0.26 for the same quarter last year.

Net earnings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 increased by 50.5% or by $1.6 million to $4.7 million, as compared to $3.1 million for fiscal year 2021. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $1.76 for the fiscal year 2021, and $1.17 for fiscal year 2021.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “Despite the rapidly rising interest rate environment, 2022 was a very good year for the Bank, in setting new records for Deposits, Revenue and Earnings and Earnings Per Share. We do see some weakness in the economy over the next 18 months, however, even this has the potential to create opportunities to expand the customer base and grow the company. We are excited about the opportunities for growth and expansion of the Bank as we offer new products and services to help small businesses to grow and innovate as we navigate through challenging times.”

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2022, total assets were $399.7 million, an increase of $21.1 million or 5.6% over $378.5 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased by $18.6 million or 5.8% to $337.5 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $318.9 million as of December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, the Company’s core deposits represent 98.3% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 2.8% or $5.0 million as of December 31, 2022 to $181.1 million as compared with $176.2 million at December 31, 2021. The Bank had two non-performing loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and one non-performing loan as of December 31, 2021.   OREO properties remained at zero as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $2.6 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $408.4 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $158.7 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $374.9 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $145.9 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.63% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income totaled $614.6 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022, or an increase of 1.4% as compared with $606.2 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to service charges on deposit accounts.

General and administrative expenses were $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and $2.0 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.2 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $513.8 thousand which represents an increase of $254.7 thousand or 98.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $259.1 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021 were approximately 28.2% and 26.8% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

      
 CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP 
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 
 December 31, 2022 and 2021 
   
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 
  (unaudited) (audited) 
 ASSETS:    
 Cash and due from banks$36,436,018  $135,593,445  
 Federal funds sold -   -  
 Total cash and cash equivalents 36,436,018   135,593,445  
      
 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks -   -  
 Investment securities available for sale 6,347,231   40,270,538  
 Investment securities held to maturity 160,668,959   12,435,291  
 Total investments 167,016,190   52,705,829  
 Loans    
 Construction 2,252,407   414,072  
 Real estate 146,467,077   125,894,826  
 Commercial 32,272,185   48,133,781  
 Installment 156,688   1,741,267  
 Credit Cards 0   -  
 Gross loans 181,148,357   176,183,946  
 Unearned fees and discounts (492,058)  (1,419,084) 
 Loans net of unearned fees and discount 180,656,299   174,764,862  
 Allowance for loan losses (4,100,516)  (3,888,480) 
 Net loans 176,555,783   170,876,382  
      
 Fixed assets, net 5,628,950   5,897,342  
 Accrued interest receivable 1,153,613   877,104  
 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 2,045,200   7,871,339  
 Bank-owned life insurance 8,054,491   2,045,200  
 Other assets 2,763,767   2,647,812  
 Total assets$399,654,012  $378,514,453  
      
 LIABILITIES:    
 Deposits    
 Non-interest bearing$204,189,323  $195,274,304  
 Interest bearing    
 NOW and money market 95,203,888   85,144,889  
 Savings 27,195,883   25,147,965  
 Time deposits less than $250,000 8,193,190   3,695,546  
 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 2,670,980   9,616,481  
 Total deposits 337,453,264   318,879,185  
      
 Accrued interest payable 124,947   130,327  
 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 15,000,000   15,000,000  
 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,633,098   1,817,705  
 Subordinated debt 10,000,000   10,000,000  
 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000   3,093,000  
 Total liabilities 367,304,309   348,920,217  
      
 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
      
 Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,676,799 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 10,502,558   10,502,557  
 Retained earnings 24,269,527   19,556,872  
 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (2,422,382)  (465,193) 
 Total shareholders' equity 32,349,703   29,594,236  
 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity$399,654,012  $378,514,453  
      


CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
        
 For the three months ended For the twelve months ended
 December 31 December 31
  2022  2021  2022  2021
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Interest income       
Interest and fee income on loans$2,376,312 $2,271,284 $9,569,690 $9,914,710
Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 356,363  47,599  846,687  130,615
Interest on time deposits in banks -  -  -  -
Interest on investment securities 1,127,397  242,681  3,323,894  880,324
Total interest income 3,860,072  2,561,564  13,740,271  10,925,649
        
Interest Expense       
Interest on deposits 185,046  42,090  362,922  187,460
Other borrowings 233,400  207,193  874,663  693,963
Total interest expense 418,446  249,283  1,237,585  881,423
Net interest income 3,441,626  2,312,281  12,502,686  10,044,226
Provision for loan losses -  -  150,000  555,000
        
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,441,626  2,312,281  12,352,686  9,489,226
        
Non-interest income       
Service charges on deposit accounts 453,361  412,268  1,760,872  1,545,628
Other miscellaneous income 82,695  119,487  292,040  343,246
Dividend income from restricted stock 31,262  28,693  121,641  101,622
Income from bank-owned life insurance 47,276  45,711  183,152  150,107
Total non-interest income 614,594  606,159  2,357,705  2,140,603
        
Non-interest expenses       
Salaries and employee benefits 1,398,248  1,234,412  5,100,354  4,408,276
Occupancy and equipment 158,265  157,939  637,146  619,851
Data and item processing 187,819  173,749  743,502  664,422
Advertising and marketing 34,101  26,664  152,684  126,457
Legal and professional fees 77,250  900  209,895  138,895
Regulatory assessments 53,918  41,768  199,645  149,569
Insurance 10,713  10,106  41,086  40,141
Directors' fees and expenses 37,470  32,520  133,830  129,600
Other expenses 279,416  274,294  915,470  1,018,813
Total non-interest expenses 2,237,200  1,952,352  8,133,612  7,296,024
Income before income tax expense 1,819,020  966,088  6,576,779  4,333,805
Income tax expense 513,771  259,105  1,864,125  1,202,816
Net income$1,305,249 $706,983 $4,712,654 $3,130,989
        
Basic earnings per share$0.49 $0.26 $1.76 $1.17
Diluted earnings per share$0.49 $0.26 $1.76 $1.17
        


  For the three months ended For the twelve months ended
  December 31 December 31
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS        
(unaudited)        
Annualized return on average equity  19.02%  10.68%  16.81%  11.70%
Annualized return on average assets  1.28%  0.75%  1.17%  0.89%
Net interest margin  3.52%  2.63%  3.26%  3.06%
Core efficiency ratio  55.15%  66.90%  54.73%  59.88%
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans  -0.008%  -0.008%  -0.04%  -0.03%
         
AVERAGE BALANCES        
(thousands, unaudited)        
Average assets $408,424  $374,871  $404,283  $353,393 
Average interest-earning assets $388,271  $348,574  $383,713  $328,772 
Average gross loans $180,687  $175,748  $176,759  $187,096 
Average deposits $357,027  $325,436  $354,050  $305,234 
Average equity $27,450  $26,488  $28,040  $26,772 
         
         
         
CREDIT QUALITY End of period    
(unaudited) December 31, 2022December 31, 2021   
         
Non-performing loans $404,095  $115,434     
         
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.22%  0.07%    
Non-performing loans to total assets  0.10%  0.03%    
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  2.26%  2.21%    
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO  0.22%  0.07%    
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  1014.74%  3368.57%    
         
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS        
(unaudited)        
Shareholders equity to total assets  8.09%  7.82%    
Net loans to deposits  52.32%  53.59%    
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits  60.51%  61.24%    
Total capital to total risk-weighted assets  24.33%  18.30%    
Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets  28.24%  20.16%    
Company Leverage Ratio  9.27%  8.84%    
Common equity tier 1  28.24%  20.16%    

Contact Data