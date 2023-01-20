Encore Data Products To Attend Future Of Education Technology Conference '23

Lafayette, Colorado, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CO based Encore Data Products, the privately held American manufacturer and supplier of high end audio and video equipment, is pleased to share that they will be attending the Future of Education Technology Conference. Founded in 2006, Encore Data Products is known for supplying the education, health and fitness, hospitality, business and government industries with high quality audio visual equipment and technology accessories.

Jeff Burgess from Encore Data Products says, “If you are in the education industry, you should be excited for every Edutech conference that is scheduled for 2023. Right now, however, our focus is the first big education technology conference for this year: the Future of Education Technology Conference, which will take place later this month in Louisiana. The FETC is one of the best places to get fellow faculty members and get up to date on the latest information on the hottest topics in education today. What’s more, we will be there with our latest products and plans, giving you a look at what we have in store for 2023.”

Burgess adds, “It is also noteworthy that all conferences are also fully back to the in-person format after having gone virtual until summer of last year, which makes things even more exciting as attendees can get back into the swing of meeting and mingling with fellow educators, attending informative and fun workshops, checking out vendor booths for the next big thing in education technology and more.”

For over 40 years, the National Future of Education Technology Conference has gathered the most dynamic and innovative education leaders and professionals from around the world for an intensive, highly collaborative exploration of new technologies, best practices and pressing issues. The team at Encore Data Products is very proud to appear at this year’s FETC, as the conference is known among educators as one of the best places to engage with the thought leaders and pioneers who are leading the charge in classrooms, schools and entire districts.

FETC 2023 is scheduled to take place from Monday the 23rd to Thursday the 26th in New Orleans, Louisiana. Anyone in education should consider attending the Future of Education Technology Conference if they are in the New Orleans area, as this year’s conference promises to bring a truly innovative and interactive experience in themed sessions, or Theaters, that include information technology, thought leadership, e-sports, STEM and more.

Further, FETC curates hundreds of technology products and service providers who are making innovative technology advancements. Attendees to this year’s conference can meet one-on-one with these providers — including the Encore Data Products team — as well as see live demos to learn what’s next in ed tech. Encore Data Products will be showcasing an intriguing line of school headphones, along with their other most innovative learning products and equipment designed to enhance the learning experience.

Those interested in attending the 2023 Future in Education Technology can register now. Daily passes can be purchased for $335, while Basic passes range from $360 to $510 depending on how far in advance they are purchased. Premium passes, which come with unlimited access to workshops, are priced from $810 to $1030. Encore Data Products encourages educators in New Orleans to register now to secure their spot.

Burgess says, “At Encore Data Products, we have a simple philosophy: provide quality products at great prices that are delivered in a timely manner. We started the company with the goal of earning repeat customers with quality products and quality customer service, and we remain committed to that goal. When you work with us, you can expect a simple purchase process, competitive prices, nationwide delivery and more. Whatever you may need, we’re here to help. Call or email us any time about our products and suppliers. If you are looking for something not found on our website, then let us know; we're adding new products regularly and will do our best to find what you need.”

More information regarding Encore Data Products and the full range of audio and video equipment it carries can be found on its official website. Jeff Burgess encourages any interested party to get in touch with Encore Data Products about purchases and any other questions or concerns they may have. Encore Data Products also maintains a social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Pinterest.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgcsnSLyK9s





###

For more information about Encore Data Products, contact the company here:



Encore Data Products

Jeff Burgess

866-926-1669

sales@encoredataproducts.com

https://www.encoredataproducts.com/

1729 Majestic Drive, Suite 2

Lafayette, Colorado 80026