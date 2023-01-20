Company Announcement



Copenhagen, 20 January 2023

No. 2/2023

Election of group employee representatives to the Board of Directors of ISS A/S

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, hereby announces that an ordinary election of group employee representatives to the Board of Directors of ISS A/S has been held with the following elected as Board members for a term of 4 years:

Signe Adamsen (Group Workplace Development Director) (re-elected)

Nada Elboayadi (Head of Global Big Data) (re-elected)

Kadir Ünver (Senior Manager, Group Workplace Data & Insights) (elected)

The newly elected group employee representative, Kadir Ünver, will join the Board of Directors following the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2023. At the same time the current group employee representative, Elsie Yiu will resign.

As alternates Rune Christensen (Head of Legal Affairs & M&A Support), Janek Blankensteiner (Head of Deal Execution) and Elsie Yiu (Regional Head of Legal APAC) have been elected (in the listed order).

For investor enquiries

Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91

Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25

For media enquiries

Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68

About ISS

ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2021, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 71 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513





Attachment