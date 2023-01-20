Global Respiratory Protection Equipment Market Is Expected To Reach US$35.83 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Research

Rockville, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global respiratory protection equipment market is valued at US$ 19.09 billion in 2023 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Demand for respiratory protection equipment (RPE) is increasing rapidly as a result of strict government rules for health safety in the workplace and growing consumer awareness regarding self-hygiene due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, sales of respiratory protection equipment are anticipated to increase at a high rate over the forecast period as a result of the emergence of new biological viruses such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), as well as a shift in the trend towards proactive measures in the healthcare industry. Additionally, it is anticipated that more people will utilize respiratory protection devices over the coming years, such as powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs) and self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs).

It is projected that increasing concerns over compensation expenses resulting from rising accident claims in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, transportation, and chemicals, will encourage the implementation of workplace safety rules. Thus, rising worries about high-risk operations in the industrial and construction sectors will drive the demand for RPE.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global respiratory protection equipment market is expected to reach US$ 35.83 billion by 2033.

The market in China is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% during the projected period.

Demand for supplied air respirators (SARs) is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7% during the next 10 years.

Worldwide sales of air-purifying respirators (APRs) are anticipated to evolve at 6% CAGR over the decade.

“Demand for RPE, such as disposable filtering masks, N95 masks, and surgical masks, from the healthcare sector is increasing rapidly due to rising cases of COVID-19 and other viral diseases in some parts of the world,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segments of Respiratory Protection Equipment Industry Research

By Type : Air-purifying Respirators Unpowered Air-purifying Respirators Powered Air-purifying Respirators Supplied Air Respirators Self-contained Breathing Apparatuses Airline Respirators

End User : Healthcare Industrial Oil & Gas Mining Construction Petrochemicals/Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Military & Aviation Public Services Consumers

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Winning Strategy

Some of the key manufacturers of respiratory protection equipment are 3M, Delta Plus Group, and Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGAA. Due to their low costs and widespread use in the industrial and healthcare sectors, a majority of companies are concentrating on producing APRs, such as disposable masks and N95 respirators.

Businesses are also collaborating with raw material suppliers, automobile OEMs, etc. to produce RPEs due to their rising demand around the world. Additionally, to acquire a competitive edge in the market, industry participants concentrate on the R&D of new technologies for production processes and integration throughout various stages of the value chain.

ViruShield Inc. announced the arrival of the improved transformative mask and respiratory accessories in August 2020.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global respiratory protection equipment market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (air-purifying respirators, supplied air respirators) and end user (healthcare, industrial, oil & gas, mining, construction, petrochemicals/chemicals, pharmaceuticals, military & aviation, public services, consumers), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

