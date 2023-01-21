Eyemart Optical Outlet Welcomes New Optometrist Mark Davis

Mason City, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason City, Iowa -

Mason City, IA — Eyemart Optical Outlet has brought on board a new optometrist, Mark Davis, O.D., who will join its practices in Mason City, Ames, and Marshalltown. The addition of Dr. Davis to the three locations will allow Eyemart Optical Outlet to see more patients and grant more vision prescriptions that patients can use with the practice’s large selection of affordable eyewear.

“We’re very excited about Dr. Davis joining us,” said Rachel Sivi, owner and president of Eyemart Optical Outlet. “He’s not only caring and great at making patients feel comfortable, but he also has experience working with all kinds of people and their unique vision needs. That expertise is valuable to our patients at Eyemart Optical Outlet, and we think they will love his skill and compassion as a doctor.”

An Iowa native, Dr. Davis attended the University of Iowa and earned his Doctor of Optometry at the Illinois College of Optometry. He joined the field out of an intrinsic fascination with eye care and a desire to help others. His experience over the years has given him a chance to treat patients with a wide variety of eye issues, including those due to traumatic injury. Dr. Davis is multilingual and speaks some French and Spanish.

“I can’t wait to begin seeing patients at Eyemart Optical Outlet,” said Dr. Davis. “We have the cutting-edge technology patients expect and friendly staff that puts patients at ease. I always appreciate the trust my patients place in me and work my hardest to do my very best for them. I’m excited to work with a team of likeminded individuals at Eyemart Optical Outlet.”

Dr. Davis will begin working across three of Eyemart Optical Outlet’s Iowa locations in Ames, Marshalltown, and Mason City. All Eyemart Optical Outlet locations are open and taking appointments for new and existing patients, as well as seeing customers for optical retail.

About Eyemart Optical Outlet

As one of Iowa’s most accessible vision care centers, Eyemart Optical Outlet maintains locations across the state and is proud to bring high quality, affordable eye care and eyewear to Iowans — Eyemart Optical Outlet is why Iowa starts with an ‘I’. Visit www.eyemartopticaloutlet.com to learn more.

