New iOS and Android App Promises to Alleviate Boredom and Difficult Decision Making

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now available on iOS and Android, ThingstoDuo provides users the opportunity to browse for things to do or sort by categories ranging from "Family Fun" to "Night Life" in a simple and streamlined interface. Not only does ThingstoDuo provide users a simplified way of exploring and socializing in their local community, but it also aids in decision making - allowing users to add two or more selections to an animated coin toss that randomly chooses between.

"The idea is to get people to spend more time actually doing things rather than planning them," said Kilane Garrett, founder of ThingstoDuo. If users find themselves particularly fond of a location they have visited or want to save it for later, they are able to save the location as a "Favorite" under their user profile, which also allows for profile customization with a section for a profile photo and bio.

Businesses have the option of promoting exclusive discounts to users on the app, however, paid promotions are limited "in order to provide businesses with adequate screen time."

About ThingstoDuo

Founded in September 2022, iOS and Android app ThingstoDuo allows users to search or sort by category, learn about local businesses, receive exclusive discounts, and make decisions with the flip of a coin. ThingstoDuo aims to make sure you spend less time making plans and more time doing them.

###

If you would like more information on ThingstoDuo or would like to download the app, please visit thingstoduo.com

Contact Information:

Christopher Garrett

Marketing Manager

cgarrett@cobramediallc.com

850-420-8917



Related Images











Image 1: ThingstoDuo





"Top Things to Do" search category in the ThingstoDuo mobile app.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment