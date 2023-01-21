Maternity Pillow Market will value USD 841.1 million by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the maternity pillow market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the maternity pillow market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, material, distribution channel, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global maternity pillow market PharMeDoc, COYUCHI, Babymoov, Mocer LLC (Bamibi), Momcozy, Queen Rose, Boppy, Cozy Bump Corporation, Pregnancy Pillow, LLC, Quilt Comfort, Medela AG, Theraline UK among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide maternity pillow market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Maternity pillows are highly specialized pillows that assist women in supporting their changing curves and contours during pregnancy, and this pillow is often referred to as maternity pillows. It assists pregnant women in maintaining the spine's proper alignment when sleeping or resting. Furthermore, this pillow helps improve blood circulation during pregnancy and sleep comfortably on the side. Several doctors recommend pregnant women sleep on their left side, according to researchers and doctors. Research has indicated that maintaining a proper sleeping position is extremely important for pregnant women. In order to develop the fetus properly in the womb, a healthy blood supply is required. Improper sleep positions may result in moderate pain or discomfort, which can ultimately adversely affect the fetus, is fueling the growth of the maternity pillow market. The market is growing tremendously as consumers are becoming aware about the benefits of using maternity pillows during pregnancy to avoid any kind of discomfort to mother and baby. But there are some factors which are negatively impacting the market and hampering the growth of the market such as high cost and maintenance issue. Moreover, the rise in awareness and concern about stillbirth has propelled the demand for pregnancy pillows. As well as increasing internet penetration and attractive social media promotions regarding pregnancy pillows, pregnant women with high incomes and good spending power are compelled to purchase the best available options.

Scope of Maternity Pillow Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Material, Distribution Channel, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players PharMeDoc, COYUCHI, Babymoov, Mocer LLC (Bamibi), Momcozy, Queen Rose, Boppy, Cozy Bump Corporation, Pregnancy Pillow, LLC, Quilt Comfort, Medela AG, Theraline UK among others

Segmentation Analysis

U-shaped is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The thickness segment is J-Shaped, U-Shaped, C-Shaped, Wedges, and Others. The U-shaped segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Women who prefer to sleep on their backs, but are unable to do so when pregnant, will find this pillow most useful. These wedge pillows help prevent rolling of the abdomen while you sleep. Due to which the U-shaped pillows are in high demand among the consumers.

Polyester fiber is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment is buckwheat, styrofoam ball, memory foam, polyester fiber, microbeads, and others. The polyester fiber segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A key factor contributing to the demand for this material is the widespread availability of polyester fibre. In maternity pillows, polyester fibre is commonly used because of its softness, lightness, and versatility. Moreover, women who suffer from allergies should avoid purchasing pillows made from this material because they tend to absorb dust.

Online is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is online, supermarkets & hypermarkets, hospital & pharmacy, and others. The online segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Online shopping is becoming increasingly popular, especially among millennials and the younger generation, because of its high level of convenience, which is predicted to increase demand for this channel in the forecast period and eventually boosts the growth of the maternity pillow market.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the maternity pillow market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. During the forecast period, the North America pregnancy pillow market is expected to grow significantly, mainly due to the presence of major players and the increased awareness among pregnant women about maternal health care to avoid pregnancy complications. This region has a high spending power capacity and is aware of the benefits of maternity pillows.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Maternity Pillow Market size was valued at USD 44.73 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 52.89 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030.

There has been an increase in penetration of innovative cozy bump pregnancy pillows in the country's market as well as an increase in consumer expenditure on healthcare in the market.

China

China’s Maternity Pillow Market size was valued at USD 73.73 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 110.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030

Rising awareness about maternal health and disposable income is boosting the growth of the market. Moreover, presence of major key players in the country are also contributing a prominent share in the market growth.

India

India's Maternity Pillow Market size was valued at USD 69.47 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 89.25 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Due to complicated pregnancies and possible stillbirths, people are paying more attention to maternal health, which is propelling the market in the country.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising awareness about the benefits of using maternity pillows during pregnancy.

