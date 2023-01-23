Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to hit US$ 45.91 billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the global infectious disease diagnostics market was estimated at US$ 35.50 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 45.91 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. Owing the growing prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing demand for early infectious disease diagnosis.

Market Drivers

The primary driver propelling the global market for infectious disease diagnostics is the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases like hepatitis, HIV, and influenza. The demand for infectious disease diagnostic tests is rising as people are becoming more aware on the need for early diagnosis and management of infectious diseases. The rising number of elderly population who are more susceptible to contract infectious diseases as a result of declining immunity. Because of the continual testing required for this group to prevent major infections, the market for infectious disease diagnostics is growing. The expansion of the infectious disease diagnostics market is being significantly influenced by the increase in financing from government and non-government organizations to the diagnostic lab and the growing need for point-of-care diagnostic testing. Additionally, the market for infectious disease diagnostics is growing as a result of expanding R&D in infectious diseases and the adoption of more advanced technology in disease diagnostics.

The global infectious disease diagnostics market has been analyzed from five perspectives– product, technology, disease type, end user, and region

Excerpts from ‘By Technology Segmentation’

Based on technology, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is divided into:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Microbiology

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Others

In terms of market share, the PCR segment dominated the infectious disease diagnostics market in 2021. The segment growth is accelerated by the use of PCR for diagnosing some diseases that are difficult to grow in vitro or take a long time to grow. PCR data are obtained far more quickly than through culture, providing decision-makers with knowledge earlier than they would otherwise. The demand for PCR in infectious disease diagnostics is rising as a result of the rapid identification of bacteremia provided by PCR, particularly for specimens with low quantities of bacteria. For the majority of diagnostic tests, like those for tuberculosis, which still rely on smear and culture, PCR is still regarded as an auxiliary test.

Excerpts from ‘By Disease Type Segmentation’

Based on disease type, the global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into:

Hepatitis

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Hospital-Acquired Infections

Tuberculosis (TB)

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Influenza

Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Others

In terms of market share for infectious disease diagnostics in 2021, the hepatitis category dominated by disease type. The primary driver of this segmental growth is the rising prevalence of hepatitis types B and C. According to WHO around 1,100,000 deaths are due of hepatitis types B and C. The demand for early hepatitis detection and treatment is rising, which is accelerating the segment's expansion. Additionally, the segment is growing as a result of expanding R&D in hepatitis diagnosis and treatment as well as an increase in the number of doses of hepatitis given to newborns. According to WHO approximately 42% children have access to the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine globally.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global infectious disease diagnostics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global infectious disease diagnostics market in 2021, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The region's growth is being greatly enhanced by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) around 7,882 people in U.S. were affected by Tuberculosis (TB) in 2021 and up to 13 million people are living with TB. Regional growth is being fueled by rising healthcare expenditures and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the region's growth is being exacerbated by an increase in the number of visits to physician offices for infectious and parasitic diseases, as well as an increased demand for early detection of infectious disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) around 7.2 million people visits physician offices in U.S. Furthermore, the presence of major players in the region is expected to drive regional growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global infectious disease diagnostics market are:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMérieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Grifols S.A

Sysmex Corporation

