Turkey NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2022: Market Value will Increase from $798.8 Million in 2022 to Reach $4,458.6 Million by 2028

NFT industry in Turkey is expected to grow by 50.1% on an annual basis to reach US$798.8 million in 2022.



The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 35.5% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$798.8 million in 2022 to reach US$4458.6 million by 2028.



Scope



Turkey NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028



Turkey NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets, 2019-2028

Collectibles and Art

Real Estate

Sports

Gaming

Utility

Fashion & Luxury

Other

Turkey NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key NFT Collectible Assets, 2019-2028

Digital Art

Music & Sound Clip

Videos

Memes & Gif

Other

Turkey NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency, 2019-2028

Ethereum

Solana

Avalanche

Polygon

BSC

Flow

Wax

Ronin

Other

Turkey NFT Market Size and Forecast by Sales Channels, 2019-2028

Primary

Secondary

Turkey User Statistics, 2019-2028



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 NFT Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer



2 Turkey NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Turkey NFT - Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.2 Turkey NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.3 Turkey NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



3 Turkey NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

3.1 Turkey NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

3.2 Turkey NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.3 Turkey NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.4 Turkey NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.5 Turkey NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.6 Turkey NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.7 Turkey NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.8 Turkey NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



4 Turkey NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

4.1 Turkey NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 Turkey NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.3 Turkey NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.4 Turkey NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.5 Turkey NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.6 Turkey NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



5 Turkey NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency

5.1 Turkey NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 Turkey NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.3 Turkey NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.4 Turkey NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.5 Turkey NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.6 Turkey NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.7 Turkey NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.8 Turkey NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.9 Turkey NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.10 Turkey NFT Other Currencies - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



6 Turkey NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels

6.1 Turkey NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 Turkey NFT Primary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

6.3 Turkey NFT Secondary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



7 Turkey User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 - 2028

7.1 Turkey Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

7.2 Turkey Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 - 2028

7.3 Turkey Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



