Vietnam NFT Market Intelligence Databook Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 48.6% in 2022 - Value will Increase from $1,867 Million in 2022 to Reach $10,055.4 Million by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels - Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the Q2 2022 NFT Survey, NFT industry in Vietnam is expected to grow by 48.6% on an annual basis to reach US$1867.0 million in 2022.



The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 34.6% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$1867.0 million in 2022 to reach US$10055.4 million by 2028.



Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of NFT Market in Vietnam and below is the summary of key market segments:



Vietnam NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028



Vietnam NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets, 2019-2028

Collectibles and Art

Real Estate

Sports

Gaming

Utility

Fashion & Luxury

Other

Vietnam NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key NFT Collectible Assets, 2019-2028

Digital Art

Music & Sound Clip

Videos

Memes & Gif

Other

Vietnam NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency, 2019-2028

Ethereum

Solana

Avalanche

Polygon

BSC

Flow

Wax

Ronin

Other

Vietnam NFT Market Size and Forecast by Sales Channels, 2019-2028

Primary

Secondary

Vietnam User Statistics, 2019-2028



Reasons to buy

Based on data and analysis, develop country-level strategies.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Exceed competition by incorporating forecast data as well as market trends.

Use the relationships between major data sets with valuable insights to improve strategy.

Appropriate for providing accurate, high-quality data and analysis to support internal and external presentations.





Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 NFT Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer



2 Vietnam NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Vietnam NFT - Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.2 Vietnam NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.3 Vietnam NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



3 Vietnam NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

3.1 Vietnam NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

3.2 Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.3 Vietnam NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.4 Vietnam NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.5 Vietnam NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.6 Vietnam NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.7 Vietnam NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.8 Vietnam NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



4 Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

4.1 Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.3 Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.4 Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.5 Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.6 Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



5 Vietnam NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency

5.1 Vietnam NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 Vietnam NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.3 Vietnam NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.4 Vietnam NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.5 Vietnam NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.6 Vietnam NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.7 Vietnam NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.8 Vietnam NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.9 Vietnam NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.10 Vietnam NFT Other Currencies - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



6 Vietnam NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels

6.1 Vietnam NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 Vietnam NFT Primary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

6.3 Vietnam NFT Secondary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



7 Vietnam User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 - 2028

7.1 Vietnam Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

7.2 Vietnam Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 - 2028

7.3 Vietnam Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



8 Further Reading

8.1 About the Publisher



