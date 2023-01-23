Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 3

| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 3 2023, Festi purchased in total 260,000 own shares for total amount of 46,820,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
316.1.202310:32:013.000181543.000321.50059.197.000
316.1.202314:21:2230.0001825.460.000351.50064.657.000
316.1.202314:32:028718115.747351.58764.672.747
316.1.202315:10:2526.9131814.871.253378.50069.544.000
317.1.202310:41:0230.0001795.370.000408.50074.914.000
317.1.202313:56:2830.0001795.370.000438.50080.284.000
318.1.202310:56:5430.0001785.340.000468.50085.624.000
319.1.202314:32:3550.0001819.050.000518.50094.674.000
319.1.202315:16:3330.0001815.430.000548.500100.104.000
320.1.202311:13:0030.0001795.370.000578.500105.474.000
   260.000 46.820.000  


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 578,500 own shares for 105,474,000 ISK and holds today 5,578,500 own shares or 1.79% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).