Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 3

In week 3 2023, Festi purchased in total 260,000 own shares for total amount of 46,820,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|3
|16.1.2023
|10:32:01
|3.000
|181
|543.000
|321.500
|59.197.000
|3
|16.1.2023
|14:21:22
|30.000
|182
|5.460.000
|351.500
|64.657.000
|3
|16.1.2023
|14:32:02
|87
|181
|15.747
|351.587
|64.672.747
|3
|16.1.2023
|15:10:25
|26.913
|181
|4.871.253
|378.500
|69.544.000
|3
|17.1.2023
|10:41:02
|30.000
|179
|5.370.000
|408.500
|74.914.000
|3
|17.1.2023
|13:56:28
|30.000
|179
|5.370.000
|438.500
|80.284.000
|3
|18.1.2023
|10:56:54
|30.000
|178
|5.340.000
|468.500
|85.624.000
|3
|19.1.2023
|14:32:35
|50.000
|181
|9.050.000
|518.500
|94.674.000
|3
|19.1.2023
|15:16:33
|30.000
|181
|5.430.000
|548.500
|100.104.000
|3
|20.1.2023
|11:13:00
|30.000
|179
|5.370.000
|578.500
|105.474.000
|260.000
|46.820.000
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 578,500 own shares for 105,474,000 ISK and holds today 5,578,500 own shares or 1.79% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).