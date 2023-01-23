Primary Cells Market by 2018-2027 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Douglas Insights

Douglas - Isle of Man, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primary cells refer to cells taken from living tissue samples. These cells are then grown in vitro to determine a diagnosis. Primary cells are most commonly used for biopsy and are of great use in cancer research, diagnosis, and treatment. Primary cells can be of human origin or animal origin. They can be taken from various tissue samples in the body, including gastrointestinal tissue, hematopoietic cells, renal cells, musculoskeletal tissue, hepatocytes, lung tissue, or dermatophytes. The global primary cell is said to grow steadily for the next couple of years thanks to an increase in R&D projects pertaining to cancer and new developments in the healthcare sector.

The global primary cells market was also affected positively during the Covid-19 pandemic. This is due to the need for vaccines to rapidly start rolling into the market so that people can get immunity from the disease. Primary cells were important for the research and development of the Covid-19 vaccines, which is why their adoption increased during this time.

Other than that, one of the main drivers for growth in the global primary cells market is the increasing cancer research in the world at present. Cancer is the leading cause of death all over the world, and because of its prevalence, more and more research on the subject is necessary. Primary cells help immensely with the discovery of biomarkers and drug screening. They also help with understanding the biochemical paths of cells and their interactions with other cells. This makes primary cells ideal for cancer research, which is driving the market growth immensely at present. The development of 3D cultures is also underway, and primary cells are part of the main components of 3D cultures. This is creating further opportunities in the global primary cells market.

One restraint in the growth of the global primary cell market is cell culture contamination. Contaminated samples can result in the loss of integral cell lines and incorrect results and diagnoses. A single contaminated culture can destroy an entire batch of vaccines, which is why this is one of the more pressing issues on the matter at present.

The segment of Hematopoietic cells currently accounts for the largest market share. This is likely due to an increase in stem cell research and the prevalence of blood cancer rising around the world. Amongst regions, North America holds the largest share of the market for primary cells. This is due to a large number of key players in the market being present and conducting operations in the USA. Other than that, these key players also focus on R&D projects in the country and work on expanding the biochemical and pharmaceutical industries in North America as well. This is why it currently holds the largest share of the market. After North America, Europe holds the second largest share of the market, and Asia Pacific comes right after.

Key players of the global primary cells market at present include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza, and Merck KGaA. These key players conduct research using primary cells and are responsible for any developments in the market at present.

Countries Covered in the report are as below:

North America - United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America - Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Segmentation Covered into Global Primary Cells Market-

Market Breakdown by Biological Source Type

Animal Primary Cells

Human Primary Cells

Market Breakdown by Tissue Source Type

Primary Hematopoietic/Blood and Immune Cells

Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs)

Primary Dermatocytes/Skin Cells

Gastrointestinal Cells

Primary Liver Cells/Hepatocytes

Primary Lung/Airway Cells

Renal/Kidney Cells

Primary Heart/Cardiac Cells

Musculoskeletal Cells

Other Primary Cells

Primary Brain Cells

Market Breakdown by End User

Global Market for Primary Cells by End User Type

Life Science Research Companies

Academic and Other Research Institutes

Market Breakdown by Application

Basic Research

Drug Discovery

ADME, Toxicology and Safety Assessment Studies

ADME and Toxicology Studies

Safety Assessment Studies

Cell Therapy Research

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Primary Cells industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Primary Cells market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Primary Cells market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Primary Cells market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Primary Cells and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Primary Cells across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

