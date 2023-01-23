Diatomaceous Earth Market Size 2023 Will Revenue to Cross US$ 1358 million in 2029 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Companies report covers, Market-specific challenges, consumption by Regional data

PUNE, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Diatomaceous Earth Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Diatomaceous Earth, also known as D.E., is a type of powder made from the sediment of fossilized algae found in bodies of water. The raw diatomite is a naturally occurring, soft, siliceous sedimentary rock that is easily crumbled into a fine white to off-white powder. It has a particle size ranging from less than 3 micrometres to more than 1 millimetre, but typically 10 to 200 micrometres.

Diatomaceous Earth Market Report Contains 2023:

Complete overview of the global Diatomaceous Earth Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Diatomaceous Earth Markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Diatomaceous Earth market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Diatomaceous Earth Market and current trends in the enterprise

Imerys,EP Minerals,Showa Chemical,Kuraray (Calgon Carbon Corporation),Dicalite Minerals Corp. (Dicaperl),Diatomite CJSC,American Diatomite Inc.,JJS Minerals (Diatomite Direct),Jilinyuantong Mineral Co.,ltd,Chanye,Sanxing Diatomite,Shengzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite,Shengzhou Huali Diatomite Products,Changbai Mountain filter aid,Qingdao Best Diatomite

Diatomaceous Earth Market Segmentation: -

The properties which make Diatomaceous Earth valuable include low density, high porosity, high surface area, abrasiveness, insulating properties, inertness, absorptive capacity, brightness, and high silica content. It is mainly used as filter aids, fillers, absorbents etc.

Researcher's newest research report, the “Diatomaceous Earth Industry Forecast” looks at past sales and reviews total world Diatomaceous Earth sales in 2022, providing a comprehensive analysis by region and market sector of projected Diatomaceous Earth sales for 2023 through 2029. With Diatomaceous Earth sales broken down by region, market sector and sub-sector, this report provides a detailed analysis in US$ millions of the world Diatomaceous Earth industry.

This Insight Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Diatomaceous Earth landscape and highlights key trends related to product segmentation, company formation, revenue, and market share, latest development, and M&A activity. This report also analyzes the strategies of leading global companies with a focus on Diatomaceous Earth portfolios and capabilities, market entry strategies, market positions, and geographic footprints, to better understand these firms' unique position in an accelerating global Diatomaceous Earth market.

This Insight Report evaluates the key market trends, drivers, and affecting factors shaping the global outlook for Diatomaceous Earth and breaks down the forecast by type, by application, geography, and market size to highlight emerging pockets of opportunity. With a transparent methodology based on hundreds of bottom-up qualitative and quantitative market inputs, this study forecast offers a highly nuanced view of the current state and future trajectory in the global Diatomaceous Earth.

The global Diatomaceous Earth market size is projected to grow from US$ 1025.2 million in 2022 to US$ 1358 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1358 from 2023 to 2029.

The global Diatomaceous Earth is mainly produced in North America, Europe and China, they occupied for a share about 70 percent. Global top three manufacturers of Diatomaceous Earth occupied for a share over 30 percent, they are Imerys, EP Mineral and Showa Chemical.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Diatomaceous Earth market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Diatomaceous earth is a natural sedimentary rock that is composed of the fossilized remains of microscopic aquatic plants called diatoms. It is used in a variety of industrial and commercial applications, such as a filter aid, an abrasive, an absorbent, and an insecticide.

The market for diatomaceous earth is driven by the increasing demand for natural and eco-friendly products, as well as the growing awareness of the benefits of diatomaceous earth in agriculture and animal husbandry. The market is also driven by the increasing use of diatomaceous earth in the construction, paint, and coatings industries.

The diatomaceous earth market is segmented by product type, application, and geography. By product type, the market is segmented into amorphous, and crystalline. By application, the market is segmented into agriculture, construction, paint & coatings, animal feed, and others.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global diatomaceous earth market due to the increasing demand for diatomaceous earth in agriculture and animal feed in the region.

The major players operating in the diatomaceous earth market include United Diatomite Company, The Diatomite Company, Imerys, EP Minerals, The Kieselguhr Company, Diatomite Direct, Diatomite Filtration, Celatom, Diatomite Product, and Diatomaceous Earth Online.

Diatomaceous Earth Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segmentation by type

Food Grade Diatomaceous Earth

Filter Grade Diatomaceous Earth

Segmentation by application

Filter Aids

Filler/Functional Additives

Absorbents

Gardening, Pest Control

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Diatomaceous Earth Market: -

Imerys

EP Minerals

Showa Chemical

Kuraray (Calgon Carbon Corporation)

Dicalite Minerals Corp. (Dicaperl)

Diatomite CJSC

American Diatomite Inc.

JJS Minerals (Diatomite Direct)

Jilinyuantong Mineral Co.,ltd

Chanye

Sanxing Diatomite

Shengzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite

Shengzhou Huali Diatomite Products

Changbai Mountain filter aid

Qingdao Best Diatomite

