Legalized Cannabis Market-2023 Will Revenue to Cross, reaching USD 45922.43 million by 2028 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Companies report covers, Market-specific challenges, consumption by Regional data

The global Legalized Cannabis market size was valued at USD 23297.34 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.97% during the forecast period, reaching USD 45922.43 million by 2028.

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Legalized Cannabis Markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Legalized Cannabis market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Legalized Cannabis Market and current trends in the enterprise

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Canopy Growth Corporation,HEXO Corp,VIVO Cannabis Inc,Cannabis Science, Inc,Tikun Olam Ltd.,The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd,Medical Marijuana, Inc,OrganiGram Holding Inc,Aphria, Inc.,CV Sciences,Aurora Cannabis Inc,Cronos Group Inc.,Maricann Group, Inc,Stenocare A/S,Tilray, Inc.,Terra Tech Corp

legalization of cannabis refers to the removal of laws prohibiting the possession, use, and sale of marijuana. The use of cannabis for medical purposes has been legalized in many states and countries, and in some places, the drug has also been legalized for recreational use.

The legalization of cannabis has led to the creation of a new industry, with businesses growing and selling marijuana and products made from it, such as edibles and oils. The legalization of cannabis has also led to an increase in tax revenue for governments and has created jobs in the industry.

However, the legalization of cannabis has also raised concerns about public health and safety. There is still a lack of research on the long-term effects of cannabis use, and some studies have suggested that it may have negative impacts on mental health and cognitive function. There are also concerns about increased use among young people and impaired driving.

The legalization of cannabis is a complex issue with varying opinions, but it is important to consider the potential benefits and drawbacks before making a decision. Also, it is important to note that each country has different laws and regulation around cannabis, and it is illegal in many countries

The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Legalized Cannabis market covering all its essential aspects.

For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.

In a nutshell, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the market in any manner.

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Legalized Cannabis Market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Legalized Cannabis Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

based on types, the Legalized Cannabis market from 2018 to 2028 is primarily split into:

Buds / Cannabis Flower

Cannabis Extracts

based on applications, the Legalized Cannabis market from 2018 to 2028 covers:

Medical

Recreational

Cosmetics

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

1 Legalized Cannabis Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Legalized Cannabis Market

1.2 Legalized Cannabis Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Legalized Cannabis Market Sales Volume and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2018-2028)

1.3 Global Legalized Cannabis Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Legalized Cannabis Market Consumption (Sales Volume) Comparison by Application (2018-2028)

1.4 Global Legalized Cannabis Market, Region Wise (2018-2028)

1.4.1 Global Legalized Cannabis Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2018-2028)

1.4.2 United States Legalized Cannabis Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.3 Europe Legalized Cannabis Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.4 China Legalized Cannabis Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.5 Japan Legalized Cannabis Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.6 India Legalized Cannabis Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Legalized Cannabis Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.8 Latin America Legalized Cannabis Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Legalized Cannabis Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size of Legalized Cannabis (2018-2028)

1.5.1 Global Legalized Cannabis Market Revenue Status and Outlook (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Legalized Cannabis Market Sales Volume Status and Outlook (2018-2028)

1.6 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.7 The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Legalized Cannabis Market

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Legalized Cannabis Industry Technology Status and Trends

2.2 Industry Entry Barriers

2.2.1 Analysis of Financial Barriers

2.2.2 Analysis of Technical Barriers

2.2.3 Analysis of Talent Barriers

2.2.4 Analysis of Brand Barrier

2.3 Legalized Cannabis Market Drivers Analysis

2.4 Legalized Cannabis Market Challenges Analysis

2.5 Emerging Market Trends

2.6 Consumer Preference Analysis

2.7 Legalized Cannabis Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

2.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

2.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Legalized Cannabis Industry Development

3 Global Legalized Cannabis Market Landscape by Player

3.1 Global Legalized Cannabis Sales Volume and Share by Player (2018-2023)

3.2 Global Legalized Cannabis Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2023)

3.3 Global Legalized Cannabis Average Price by Player (2018-2023)

3.4 Global Legalized Cannabis Gross Margin by Player (2018-2023)

3.5 Legalized Cannabis Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3.5.1 Legalized Cannabis Market Concentration Rate

3.5.2 Legalized Cannabis Market Share of Top 3 and Top 6 Players

3.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Global Legalized Cannabis Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2018-2023)

4.1 Global Legalized Cannabis Sales Volume and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

4.2 Global Legalized Cannabis Revenue and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

4.3 Global Legalized Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.4 United States Legalized Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.4.1 United States Legalized Cannabis Market Under COVID-19

4.5 Europe Legalized Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.5.1 Europe Legalized Cannabis Market Under COVID-19

4.6 China Legalized Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.6.1 China Legalized Cannabis Market Under COVID-19

4.7 Japan Legalized Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.7.1 Japan Legalized Cannabis Market Under COVID-19

4.8 India Legalized Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.8.1 India Legalized Cannabis Market Under COVID-19

4.9 Southeast Asia Legalized Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.9.1 Southeast Asia Legalized Cannabis Market Under COVID-19

4.10 Latin America Legalized Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.10.1 Latin America Legalized Cannabis Market Under COVID-19

4.11 Middle East and Africa Legalized Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.11.1 Middle East and Africa Legalized Cannabis Market Under COVID-19

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Legalized Cannabis market?



Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Legalized Cannabis,Industry.



2. How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?



With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

Please find the key player list in Summary.



3. What are your main data sources?



Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.

Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.



Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.



4. Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?



Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

