Insights on the Paraben Global Market to 2031 - by Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paraben Market By Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The parabens market was valued at $91.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $164.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.



Parabens are obtained from para-hydroxybenzoic acid that occurs naturally in numerous fruits & vegetables, including cherries, carrots, cucumbers, blueberries, and onions.

They are the most often used preservatives in personal care products. They are used in cosmetics, creams, and other items to inhibit the growth of fungus, bacteria, and other microorganisms. Parabens inhibit microbial growth and extend the shelf life of the food products. Food products that contain parabens for preservation include, sauces, beer, desserts, jams, soft drinks, pickles, processed vegetables, frozen dairy products, and flavoring syrups.



For the purpose of analysis, the parabens market scope covers segments by type, application, and region. The report outlines the details about parabens type, including methylparaben, propylparaben, butylparaben, and others. The use of parabens in various end-use industries, including pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care, food and beverages, and others is analyzed in the report. Moreover, it analyzes the current market trends of parabens across different regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and suggests the future growth opportunities.



The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights the key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder.

Value chain analysis for this industry, which includes R&D, components manufacturers, assembly, programming & testing, marketing & sales, customers, and post-sales services, is explained. The report features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of the key players to increase their market share and sustain intense competition in the industry.



In addition, the report covers profiles of key industry participants such as Central Drug House (P) Ltd, ChemPoint, Croda International Plc, DuPont, Hexon Laboratories Private Limited, Jiangsu Huanxin High-Tech Materials Co. Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Nu Skin International Inc, Shandong Ailitong New Material Co. Ltd, Sharon Laboratories, Shreeji Pharma International , Toronto Research Chemicals, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc, Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Ltd., and Zhejiang Shengxiao Chemical Co Ltd.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the paraben market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing paraben market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the paraben market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global paraben market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $91.1 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $164.8 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

