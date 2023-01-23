Agricultural Films Market Size is projected to reach $15.7 billion by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Agricultural Films Market size is estimated to be USD 11.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Protective films that are placed over soil, cover greenhouses, and wrap fodder are called agricultural films. Growing agricultural productivity has led to increased demand for these films. Agricultural films help in reducing soil erosion, maintain soil temperature, suppress the growth of weeds, and protect the soil against UV rays. Factors such as global focus on increasing agricultural output and increasing demand from the dairy industry will drive the agricultural films market.

List of Key Players in Agricultural Films Market:

Berry Global Inc. (US) Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan) Coveris (Austria) The RKW Group (Germany) BASF SE (Germany) AB Rani Plast OY (Finland) the Dow Chemical Company (US) Grupo Armando Alvarez (Spain) Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Agricultural Films Market:

Driver: Global focus on increasing agricultural output Restraints: Adverse effects of plastics on the environment Opportunities: Increased use of biodegradable films in developed regions

Key Findings of the Study:

EVA is projected to be the fastest-growing type for agricultural films market between 2021 and 2026 Mulch Film is projected to be the fastest growing application in agricultural films market between 2021 and 2026. APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the agricultural films market during the forecast period

Based on type, the agricultural films market is segmented as LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, EVA, Reclaim, and other. LLDPE accounted for the largest share in the market. LLDPE is the most widely used type among PE films. These films can be blown or cast similar to LDPE. LLDPE films and sheets offer properties such as higher puncture resistance, high tensile strength, moisture barrier, resistance to sunlight & cracking, and suitable low-temperature properties. LLDPE films are replacing conventional LDPE in many areas due to their low production cost and high product performance. These films also have different applications in the packaging industry. Consequently, LLDPE films are replacing HDPE, as HDPE films are stiffer than LLDPE films, making the latter more suitable. The dominance of LLDPE is attributed to the increased demand because of their advanced properties such as high puncture resistance and tensile strength, along with their low cost as compared to the other types. In addition, the rising demand for LLDPE films from the flexible packaging industry is driving the market.

Based on application, the agricultural films market has been segmented into greenhouse films, mulch films, and silage. The greenhouse is a temporarily, semi-permanently, or even permanently closed structure depending upon the technology used in it. In North America, greenhouses are closed, which are taxable with fully automated ventilation. These can also be non-permanent structures, which can be rolled outback. Greenhouses are also called hoop houses, which are non-taxable. The thickness of agriculture films ranges from 80 μm to 220 μm, and it is up to 20 meters wide. The shelf life of greenhouses varies from 6 to 45 months based on the photo stabilizer used. Classic greenhouse film, macro tunnels/ walking tunnels, and low tunnels are the sub-segments of greenhouses. Classic greenhouses films are automated and hence expensive. The structure of these greenhouses is curved, and it is covered with PE film or glass. It has temperature sensors that are automatically controlled. The uniqueness of structure and the controlled atmosphere enable the agriculture production to meet all the standards required for exports.

On the basis of region, APAC is projected to be the largest market for agricultural films during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific has dominated the global agricultural films market. This dominance is attributed to the massive agricultural growth and increased demand for food in key countries such as China and India. Increasing population and rising per capita intake of food exert pressure on the agricultural output. The area under cultivation cannot be increased due to a decrease in arable land. Thus, the practice of controlled agriculture is essential to cater to the demand of the region’s rising population. The demand for agricultural films is growing, especially in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Thus, the markets in these regions are expected to register higher growth in comparison to other regions.

The growth in APAC is mainly attributed to the region’s rising population. In addition, demand is shifting to the Asia-Pacific region due to economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets. Agricultural films manufacturers are targeting this region, as it is currently the strongest regional market. China is the leading producer and consumer of agricultural films in the region. India is an agriculture-based economy. Increased cultivation is meeting the rising food demand of the population. Due to the depleting arable land, the need for controlled agriculture has increased. Thus, the demand for agricultural films has grown. In Japan, crops cultivated in greenhouses fulfill the demand for vegetables and flowers.

