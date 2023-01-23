Spain NFT Market Databook Report 2022: Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2019-2028 - 50+ KPIs by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels - Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the Q2 2022 NFT Survey, NFT industry in Spain is expected to grow by 41.2% on an annual basis to reach US$564.6 million in 2022.



The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 30.1% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$564.6 million in 2022 to reach US$2522.5 million by 2028.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 NFT Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer



2 Spain NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Spain NFT - Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.2 Spain NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.3 Spain NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



3 Spain NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

3.1 Spain NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

3.2 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.3 Spain NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.4 Spain NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.5 Spain NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.6 Spain NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.7 Spain NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.8 Spain NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



4 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

4.1 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.3 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.4 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.5 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.6 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



5 Spain NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency

5.1 Spain NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 Spain NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.3 Spain NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.4 Spain NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.5 Spain NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.6 Spain NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.7 Spain NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.8 Spain NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.9 Spain NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.10 Spain NFT Other Currencies - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



6 Spain NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels

6.1 Spain NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 Spain NFT Primary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

6.3 Spain NFT Secondary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



7 Spain User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 - 2028

7.1 Spain Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

7.2 Spain Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 - 2028

7.3 Spain Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o4o5ha

