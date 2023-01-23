Denmark NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook, 2019-2021 & 2022-2028

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels - Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



NFT industry in Denmark is expected to grow by 44.1% on an annual basis to reach US$191.6 million in 2022.



The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 31.8% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$191.6 million in 2022 to reach US$919.0 million by 2028.



Scope



Denmark NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028



Denmark NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets, 2019-2028

Collectibles and Art

Real Estate

Sports

Gaming

Utility

Fashion & Luxury

Other

Denmark NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key NFT Collectible Assets, 2019-2028

Digital Art

Music & Sound Clip

Videos

Memes & Gif

Other

Denmark NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency, 2019-2028

Ethereum

Solana

Avalanche

Polygon

BSC

Flow

Wax

Ronin

Other

Denmark NFT Market Size and Forecast by Sales Channels, 2019-2028

Primary

Secondary

Denmark User Statistics, 2019-2028

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 NFT Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer



2 Denmark NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Denmark NFT - Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.2 Denmark NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.3 Denmark NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



3 Denmark NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

3.1 Denmark NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

3.2 Denmark NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.3 Denmark NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.4 Denmark NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.5 Denmark NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.6 Denmark NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.7 Denmark NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.8 Denmark NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



4 Denmark NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

4.1 Denmark NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 Denmark NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.3 Denmark NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.4 Denmark NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.5 Denmark NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.6 Denmark NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



5 Denmark NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency

5.1 Denmark NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 Denmark NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.3 Denmark NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.4 Denmark NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.5 Denmark NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.6 Denmark NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.7 Denmark NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.8 Denmark NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.9 Denmark NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.10 Denmark NFT Other Currencies - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



6 Denmark NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels

6.1 Denmark NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 Denmark NFT Primary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

6.3 Denmark NFT Secondary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



7 Denmark User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 - 2028

7.1 Denmark Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

7.2 Denmark Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 - 2028

7.3 Denmark Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



