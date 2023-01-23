Fujifilm Europe supports World Cancer Day

RATINGEN, Germany, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fujifilm Europe has announced its partnership with World Cancer Day, an initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), the largest and oldest international cancer organisation dedicated to taking the lead in convening, capacity building and advocacy initiatives that unite the cancer community to reduce the global cancer burden, promote greater equity, and integrate cancer control into the world health and development agenda.



The day takes place on the 4th of February each year, and aims to raise awareness and improve education about cancer, as well as encourage governments to take action against the disease.

This year’s theme is ‘closing the care gap’, and focuses on the lack of accessibility to health services faced by many people around the world. Half the world’s population lacks access to the full range of essential health services. When it comes to cancer, many people are denied basic care, despite the fact that we live in a time of awe-inspiring advancements in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Fujifilm is committed to achieving universal health coverage, ensuring that everyone can access essential medical services. This extends not only to regions with less developed medical infrastructures, but also to advanced countries. To this end, Fujifilm’s devices have long supported healthcare professionals in making prompt and accurate diagnoses. The company continually develops novel devices, upgrades its technologies and harnesses advanced AI algorithms to make screening more accessible around the world.

These solutions extend to cancer prevention, screening and diagnosis, where they help to identify diseases at an early stage. Toshihisa Iida, President and Managing Director at FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, commented: “We are extremely proud to be a partner of World Cancer Day, and to show our dedication to advancing the fight against cancer. We believe access to medical care should be equal for all, and this can only be achieved by removing the geographical and economic barriers that block the latest innovations from reaching many patients. Although this is a difficult task, there is progress, and we will continue to support initiatives like this to work towards our vision for a healthier world.”

Dr Cary Adams, CEO of the Union for International Cancer Control

“As individuals, as communities, we can and must come together and break down barriers. We have achieved a lot in the last decade in cancer care and control around the world but not addressing inequities in society is slowing our progress. Closing the care gap is about fairness, dignity and fundamental rights to allow everyone to lead longer lives in better health.”

