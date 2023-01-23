Insights on the Air Freshener Global Market to 2027: A Significant Rise in the Construction of Luxury Homes Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Freshener Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air freshener market size reached US$ 12.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.65% during 2021-2027.



An air freshener is utilized to impart an aroma into space or mask unpleasant odor in homes and commercial interiors, such as foyers, restrooms, hallways, and vestibules. It also finds application in automobiles, public arenas, and large interior spaces, such as medical facilities, hotel lobbies.

It consists of adsorbents, oxidizers, surfactants, disinfectants, preservatives, aerosol propellants, and solvents like mineral oil. Besides this, it includes a scented air system that delivers fragrance throughout an indoor space by connecting a fragrance diffuser to the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

Presently, it is available in numerous variants, including oils, gels, sprays, liquids, solids, beads, scented candles, hanging disks, plug-ins, electric fans, cleaning systems, and mist dispensers.



Air Freshener Market Trends:



A significant rise in the construction of luxury homes on account of rapid urbanization and improving income levels represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth.

Moreover, air fresheners are used in care facilities, such as homeless shelters, detention centers, elder care, and childcare. Due to the rising rate of poverty, unemployment, and lack of affordable housing, governing agencies of several countries are focusing on increasing the number of care facilities, which, in turn, is impelling the market growth.

Apart from this, the growing emphasis on indoor air quality is promoting the adoption of air fresheners in indoor built environments of commercial buildings, including offices, hospitals, theaters, stores, hotels, restaurants, health clubs, and schools.

Additionally, the rising use of transportation facilities is driving the demand for air fresheners in airplanes, airports, cars, taxis, buses, and trains. Furthermore, with advances in packaging and dispersing technology, next-generation products are being developed by leading players, which is creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being California Scents (Energizer Holdings Inc), Church & Dwight Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Limited (The Godrej Group), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. and S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global air freshener market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global air freshener market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global air freshener market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021 Billion12.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027 Billion15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Air Freshener Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Sprays/Aerosols

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Electric Air Fresheners

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Gels Air Fresheners

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Candles Air Fresheners

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Residential

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Corporate

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Cars

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Specialty Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Pharmacies

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 California Scents (Energizer Holdings Inc)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Church & Dwight Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Godrej Consumer Products Limited (The Godrej Group)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Newell Brands

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Procter & Gamble

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwtf36

Attachment