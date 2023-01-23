Global UV Tapes Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV Tapes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global UV tapes market size reached US$ 420.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 700.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.86% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



UV tapes are under-pressure sensitive tapes made using base polymer, oligomer, and a photoinitiator. These tapes assist in coping with direct sunlight and other environmental factors. They provide a strong adhesive bond to multiple surfaces, thereby making them an ideal alternative to conventional duct tapes.

They are used to protect the surface of semiconductor wafers during the back grinding process and keep them along the ring frame during the dicing process. They are also applicable on ceramics, glass, sapphires, and plastics workpieces, which experience prolonged exposure to UV light.



UV Tapes Market Trends:



The rising adoption of smart and miniaturized consumer electronics on account of rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes, and the emergence of smart homes is escalating the demand for semiconductors across the globe.

This represents one of the key factors influencing the market growth positively. In line with this, increasing digitization and the rising trend of automation are promoting the adoption of semiconductor memory in modern medical devices, which, in turn, are contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the burgeoning construction industry is stimulating the use of UV tapes for pipes, windows, open joint facades, and sealing around doors.

Apart from this, the growing utilization of flexographic printing in flexible packaging that minimizes product wastage and extends the shelf-life of various food and beverage (F&B) products is also propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, leading market players are developing innovative products, such as UV-activatable adhesive tape with color change features, which is augmenting their demand in the automotive industry. Besides this, rising awareness about the benefits offered by UV tapes, in confluence with the expanding distribution channel, is projected to foster the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AI Technology Inc., Chase Corporation, Denka Company Limited, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., LINTEC Corporation, Loadpoint Ltd, Minitron Elektronik GmbH, Mitsui Chemicals, Nitto Denko Corporation, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. and Ultron Systems Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global UV tapes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global UV tapes market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global UV tapes market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $420.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $700.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global UV Tapes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Polyolefin

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Polyvinyl Chloride

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Wafer Dicing

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Back Grinding

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 AI Technology Inc.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Chase Corporation

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.3 Denka Company Limited

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 LINTEC Corporation

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.6 Loadpoint Ltd

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Minitron Elektronik GmbH

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 Mitsui Chemicals

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Nitto Denko Corporation

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.10 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.11 Ultron Systems Inc.

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

