Global Compound Semiconductor Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compound Semiconductor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global compound semiconductor market size reached US$ 106.76 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 146.78 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.45% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Semiconductors refer to materials that exhibit electrical conductivity between conductors and insulators. At the same time, compound semiconductors are manufactured from two or more different groups of chemical elements in the periodic table. Zinc sulphide (ZnS), gallium arsenide (GaAs), silicon-germanium (SiGe), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN), silicon carbide (SiC) and zinc selenide (ZnSe) are some of the common elements used in compound semiconductors.

The devices made from compound semiconductors exhibit various unique properties, such as high electron mobility and bandgap, enhanced frequency, better current and voltage holding capacity, temperature resistance, breakdown electric fields, faster operation and greater ability to generate microwave signals. As a result, compound semiconductors are widely used in telecommunications, defense, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, electronics and information technology (IT) industries.



Compound Semiconductor Market Trends:



The increasing product demand in light-emitting diode (LED) applications across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Compound semiconductors are widely used to sense and emit different color lights in the form of general lighting and signage displays.

Additionally, the significant growth in the electronics industry is also favoring the market growth as it is extensively applied in high-frequency devices, information displays and optical devices.

Moreover, the increasing utilization of technologies, such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) for the manufacturing of compound semiconductors are providing an impetus to the market growth. These technologies assist in monitoring inventory control, enhancing the quality and providing maximum operational efficacy.

Furthermore, the rising product demand in the automotive industry in autonomous and electric vehicles is positively impacting the market growth.

Other factors, including the increasing product utilization in diagnosis and imaging equipment and surgical instrumentation in the healthcare industry, along with the implementation of various government initiatives to promote the installation of energy-efficient lighting sources, are anticipated to drive the market further toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., onsemi, Qorvo Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, WIN Semiconductors Corp. and Wolfspeed Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global compound semiconductor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global compound semiconductor market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deposition technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global compound semiconductor market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $106.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $146.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Compound Semiconductor Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 III-V Compound Semiconductor

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Gallium Nitride

6.1.2.2 Gallium Phosphide

6.1.2.3 Gallium Arsenide

6.1.2.4 Indium Phosphide

6.1.2.5 Indium Antimonide

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 II-VI Compound Semiconductor

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Cadmium Selenide

6.2.2.2 Cadmium Telluride

6.2.2.3 Zinc Selenide

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Sapphire

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 IV-IV Compound Semiconductor

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Power Semiconductor

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Transistor

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Integrated Circuits

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Diodes and Rectifiers

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Deposition Technology

8.1 Chemical Vapor Deposition

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Molecular Beam Epitaxy

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Ammonothermal

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Atomic Layer Deposition

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 IT and Telecom

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Aerospace and Defense

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Consumer Electronics

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Industrial and Energy and Power

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Infineon Technologies AG

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Microchip Technology Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 onsemi

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Qorvo Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Renesas Electronics Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 STMicroelectronics

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Texas Instruments Incorporated

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 WIN Semiconductors Corp.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.11 Wolfspeed Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8ww4x

Attachment