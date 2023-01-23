Insights on the Pet Boarding Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Best Friends Pet Care, Camp Bow Wow, Dogtopia Enterprises and Pet Station Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pet Boarding Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Services, Pet Type, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pet Boarding Market size is expected to reach $28.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



For pets, who may require more exercise and socialization, daycare facilities with more cage-free time throughout the day are perfect. By fostering social relationships, which is beneficial for their long-term wellbeing, a pet may also eventually benefit their health. These experts take on the role of pet parents while their dog is being boarded, making sure they are taken care of until pet owners return to pick them up.



This would involve giving the puppy enjoyment, exercise, and activities, as well as food or medicine (if required), all according to the instructions, and trying to make sure that the puppy feels at home. If everything the dog likes and needs is accessible, they will feel at ease while staying at the boarding facility.



Professionals are increasingly choosing to delay starting families or forego having kids altogether. More and more pet owners are nurturing their animals like children. Pets are becoming more than simply members of the family. Sometimes they serve as the family. People are willing to spend money to have their loved ones treated in a setting that is similar to their own.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the pet services industry, especially in 2020. Owing to lockdowns and social distance standards, pet services have closed or had restricted access, which has had a detrimental impact.

According to PocketSuite, a mobile-first, business management platform for pet service providers, main players saw a large decline in appointments & payment volume at the beginning of the pandemic. But as things are getting back to normal just like pre-COVID phase, people started work from office and hence, the demand for pet boarding services would accelerate in the coming years.



Market Growth Factors

Growing trend of a pet companion



Numerous benefits of owning a pet include improved health. They may increase opportunities for people to interact with others, go outside, and exercise. Regular pet interaction and walks can decrease blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels. Pets can aid in the management of loneliness and anxiety by offering company to people.

It has been shown in several research that being around dogs makes people happier and less unhappy. Therefore, connecting with pets provides short-term psychological and physical benefits that are evident instantly.



Expanding working population is creating more demand for pet care services



There is an increase in the working professionals across various developing and developed nations. Due to this, people have to move out of their homes and worry about their pets' health and care.

This has contributed to the popularity of pet boarding services in the market. Pets learn a lot of new things that they never would have learned before due to the boarding services. For instance, when people board a new pet, they need to get to know their personality, learn how to get along with them while also respecting their boundaries, and ensure that they are getting enough food, getting enough sleep, and continuing to lead a healthy lifestyle.



Market Restraining Factors

High fees of pet boarding would hamper the market growth



The high cost of pet boarding is one of the main factors impeding the market's expansion. The cost of opting for a daycare facility to take care of a pet is high.

Additionally, the price of these facilities increases when specific instruction is involved. It may be exceedingly challenging for people in both developed and underdeveloped nations to train their dogs. A pet could also get sick or hurt at any time, and veterinary treatment can be quite expensive. Moreover, the parent needs to account for the price of preventative treatment, such as the cost of immunizations, spaying or neutering, and yearly checkup costs.

