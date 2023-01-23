Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG



Luxembourg, 23th January 2023

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 11th JANUARY 2023 TO 20th JANUARY 2023

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
11/01/202310011.81 180 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
16/01/202350011.245 620 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
18/01/202320011.32 260 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
19/01/202320011.22 240 €  
20/01/20236011.2672 €  
Total1 060-11 972 €--

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

Regulatory information available on                 www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                        investor@velcan.lu


