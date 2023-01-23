Air Conditioners Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $231.3 Billion by 2029 at a 5.4% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Conditioners Market by Type (Window, Split, Variable Refrigerant Flow, Centralized/Ducted), Tonnage, Technology (Inverter & Non-Inverter), Rating, End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research report provides an in-depth analysis of air conditioners market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029.



The global air conditioners market is projected to reach $231.3 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Based on volume, the global air conditioners market is projected to reach 882.1 million units by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



The growth of this market is driven by soaring temperatures & humidity levels worldwide, consumers' growing inclination toward convenience & comfort, and the rising demand for energy-efficient air conditioners. However, the high costs of air conditioners restrain the growth of the global air conditioners market.

Additionally, the rising adoption of air conditioners with inverter & air purification technologies and technological advancements in HVAC systems are creating growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, high energy usage by air conditioners is a challenge for the growth of this market. Connected air conditioners and solar photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal-assisted air conditioning systems are major trends in this market.

Segment Analysis

The split ACs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global air conditioners market. However, the centralized/ducted ACs segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The rising demand for energy-efficient and sustainable ducted air conditioning systems is responsible for the growing demand for centralized/ducted ACs segment.



The up to 2 ton segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global air conditioners market. However, the 2 ton to 5 ton segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Large rooms and the increasing demand for ductable air conditioners contribute to the growing demand for the 2- to 5 ton segment.



The inverter ACs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global air conditioners market. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. This segment's large market share and growth are mainly attributed to the need for lower power consumption, growing awareness of the energy-efficiency properties of inverter technology air conditioners, and increasing temperature and humidity levels.



The residential end users segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global air conditioners market and is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the acceptance of smart home technology, the introduction of advanced residential air conditioners in the market with advanced features, the trend for developers to offer air-conditioned apartments, and the rising need to improve indoor air quality.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Soaring Temperatures & Humidity Levels Across the World

Consumers' Growing Inclination toward Convenience & Comfort

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Air Conditioners

Market Restraints

High Costs of Air Conditioners

Market Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Air Conditioners with Inverter & Air Purification Technologies

Technological Advancements in HVAC Systems

Market Challenges

Air Conditioners' High Energy Use

Global Air Conditioners Market Trends

Technology Trends

Connected Air Conditioners

Market Trends

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) & Solar Thermal-Assisted Air Conditioning Systems

Scope of the report:

Air Conditioners Market by Type

Window ACs

Split ACs

VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) Systems

Centralized/Ducted ACs

Other Conditioner Types

Air Conditioners Market, by Tonnage

Up to2Ton

2 Ton to 5 Ton

5 Ton to 10 Ton

More Than 10 Ton

Air Conditioners Market, by Technology

Inverter ACs

Non-Inverter ACs

Air Conditioners Market, by Rating

1 Star ACs

2 Star ACs

3 Star ACs

4 Star ACs

5 Star ACs

Air Conditioners Market, by End User

Residential End Users

Commercial End Users

Industrial End Users

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Air Conditioners Market

4.1. Introduction



5. Market Insights



6. Global Air Conditioners Market, by Type



7. Global Air Conditioners Market, by Tonnage



8. Global Air Conditioners Market, by Technology



9. Global Air Conditioners Market, by Rating



10. Global Air Conditioners Market, by End User



11. Air Conditioners Market, by Geography



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi-Johnson Controls Air Conditioning (Japan)

Carrier Global Corporation (U.S.)

Whirlpool Corporation (U.S.)

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. (China)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Voltas Limited (India)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Blue Star Ltd (India)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Electrolux (Sweden)

Gree Electric Appliances Inc. (China)

Midea Group Co. Ltd (China)

American Standard Companies Inc. (U.S.).

