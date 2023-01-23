SAGALIAM ACQUISITION CORP. CONFIRMS FUNDING AND EXTENSION OF DEADLINE TO COMPLETE INITIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION

New York, NY, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: “SAGAU”, “SAGA”, “SAGAR”) (“ we ”, “ us ”, “ our ”, or the “ Compan y”) announced today that it was exercising its option to extend the time available to consummate its business combination to February 23, 2023 and our sponsor, Sagaliam Sponsor LLC, has deposited an aggregate of $57,380.22 into Company’s trust account for its public stockholders. This deposit enables the Company to extend the date by which the Company has to complete its initial business combination from January 23, 2023 to February 23, 2023 (the “ Extension ”). The Extension is the second of ten one-month extensions permitted under the Company’s governing documents.



About Sagaliam Acquisition Corp.

We are a blank check company incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 31, 2021 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this proxy statement as our “initial business combination.” On November 16, 2022 we entered into a Business Combination Agreement (the “ BCA ”) with Allenby Montefiore Limited, a private company limited by shares organized and existing under the Laws of the Republic of Cyprus, AEC Merger Sub Corp., a Delaware corporation, Supraeon Investments Limited, a private company limited by shares organized and existing under the Laws of the Republic of Cyprus and GLD Partners, LP, a Delaware limited partnership. Completion of the business combination is subject to, among other matters, the satisfaction of the conditions precedent negotiated in the BCA and the approval of the transaction by our stockholders.

