Global Dental Implants Market Report 2022-2029 - Rising Demand in Asia-Pacific Presents Opportunities

The dental implants market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $6.52 billion by 2029.
The growth of the global dental implants market is attributed to the rise in the prevalence of dental caries, tooth extractions in dental clinics and hospitals due to dental disorders, and a rise in the cases of accidental teeth breaks. In addition, emerging economies and the growing integration of AI and robotics in dentistry will likely offer opportunities for market growth.
Based on product type, the endosteal implants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental implants market in 2022. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high success rate of endosteal implants, high awareness among dentists and patients regarding the benefits offered by endosteal implants, and low maintenance in the future.
Based on material, the market is segmented into titanium implants and zirconium implants. In 2022, the titanium implant segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental implants market. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to the high preference for titanium implants due to their high durability, high strength compared to ceramic implants, low weight, and biocompatibility.
Based on price, the market is segmented into premium dental implants and non-premium dental implants. The premium dental implants segment is expected to register a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the premium implants segment can be attributed to the high quality of premium implants, durability, and properties such as chemical and corrosion resistance.
Based on end user, the dental clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental implants market in 2022. Factors such as the presence of a large number of dental clinics, the high preference among patients to visit dental clinics to avoid long waiting times compared to hospitals, and the economic cost for minor dental issues contribute to the large market share of this segment.
In 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the dental implants market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the presence of leading dental implants manufacturers, support from government and regulatory authorities to promote oral health, and various companies expanding their manufacturing capacities and operations contribute to the large market share of the market.
Market Insights
Drivers
- Increasing Global Aging Population
- Rising Incidence of Dental Disorders
- General Dental Practitioners Acquiring Implant Dentistry Skills
Restraints
- High Costs of Dental Implants & Procedures
Opportunities
- Rising Demand for Dental Implants in Asia-Pacific
- Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry
Challenges
- Dearth of Skilled Professionals in Developing & Low-income Countries
Market Trends
- Use of 3D Printing Technology in Dentistry
- Emergence of Robotic Dental Surgery
- Computer-guided Dental Implant Surgery
- Increasing Focus on Patient Experience
- Dental Practice Consolidation & Strategic Acquisitions
- Advancements in Surface Modifications & Coatings
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Dental Implants Market
Company Profiles
- Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)
- Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)
- Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)
- Avinent Implant System
- S.L.U. (Spain)
- CAMLOG Biotechnologies GmbH (Switzerland)
- Envista Holdings Corporation (U.S.)
- Osstem Implant CO. Ltd (South Korea)
- BioHorizons Inc. (U.S.)
- Bicon LLC (U.S.)
- Henry Schein Inc. (U.S.)
- MEGA'GEN IMPLANT CO. Ltd. (South Korea)
- DentiumUSA (U.S.)
- AB Dental Devices Ltd. (Israel)
- CeraRoot S.L. (Spain).
Scope of the Report:
Global Dental Implants Market, by Type
- Endosteal Implants
- Subperiosteal Implants
- Transosteal Implants
- Intramucosal Implants
Global Dental Implants Market, by Material
- Titanium Implants
- Zirconium Implants
Global Dental Implants Market, by Price
- Premium dental implants
- Non-premium dental implants
Global Dental Implants Market, by End User
- Hospitals
- Dental Clinics
- Academic & Research Institutes
Global Dental Implants Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
