New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surveillance and Monitoring of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) Hazards" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383528/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on equipment type which is further segmented into product type, hazard type, end user and geography.



The report also includes a section on the major players in the market.It covers the major drivers, the competitive landscape and current CBRNE market trends.



The report concludes with a detailed focus on the CBRNE equipment vendor landscape, including detailed profiles of the major players operating in the global market.



Report Includes:

- 47 data tables and 49 additional tables

- Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global markets for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) hazards

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales data) for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Updated information on the market growth opportunities and growth driving factors such as increased defence spending to counter CBRNE threats affecting the global market for CBRNE equipment

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global CBRNE equipment market in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis by equipment type, hazard type, end user, and region

- Understanding of the global and regional markets for technologies involved in the manufacture of different types of ECBN hazards monitoring equipment, and the markets for applications in which such monitoring equipment will be utilized, as well as the technologies involved in the manufacture of such equipment

- Insight into the recent industry structure for ECBN hazards monitoring and surveillance equipment, CBRNE Regulations, technology advancements, and the future of CBRNE equipment

- Detailed analysis of competitive environment between the manufacturers of such equipment, their global rankings and market share analysis, product portfolios and market development strategies

- Review of key patent grants and patent applications (and filings) along with the development of advanced technologies in the CBRNE industry

- Detailed company profiles of the leading industry players, including 3M, Bruker Corp., Drägerwerk, Kromek Group PLC, and Smiths Group PLC



Summary:

Exciting and promising new technologies are being created to detect and monitor CBRNE threats and to safeguard the workers who must deal with them. In addition, the market for these technologies has made significant strides in recent years. “One size fits all” and combination equipment that can detect an increasing number of compounds in the CBRNE hazard spectrum are becoming more and more common. The number of R&D efforts focused on CBRNE hazard detection has increased. For instance, in November 2022, Smiths Detection, manufacturer of the IONSCAN 600 trace detection system, developed the ability to detect synthetic cannabis, also known as K2 or Spice. This innovation extends the IONSCAN 600’s current detection catalog of explosives and a wide range of narcotics, including various kinds of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and THC. It came after extensive R&D investments as well as process and testing trials with major correctional institutions around the world.



Considerable amounts of money and time have been spent on ensuring security and making it imperative to have quicker and more accurate systems for the detection of CBRNE threats.Precise detection is vital because biological warfare agents can camouflage themselves as the flu.



Accuracy is especially significant when civilians are concerned because false positives can trigger widespread panic. Detection technologies for both chemical and biological hazards that integrate time- and cost savings are in huge demand.



New biological weapon detectors use biotechnology to tell the difference between pathogens and benign microorganisms based on their genetic makeup.Equipment that can detect harmful organisms using antibodies that are sensitive to pathogens are under development.



Several deoxyribonucleic acids (DNA)–based detectors rely on the fact that specific sequences of DNA can be amplified through polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Rapid thermal cyclers can provide 30 amplifications of very scarce DNA sequences within 30 minutes.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383528/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________