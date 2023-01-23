Iris Recognition Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for IoT Marketplaces and High-Class Progressive Surveillance Systems Fuels Sector

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iris Recognition Market, By Component, By End-User Industry - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Iris recognition is one of the fastest forms of biometric identification, and many governments are already implementing iris-based access control systems. Some of the largest hotels in Boston use iris-based access control systems to identify guests.

Moreover, many government agencies have deployed iris-based systems to identify arrested subjects. Iris scanning is considered to be one of the most accurate forms of biometric identification. Its accuracy is known to be stable over a long period of time. A typical miss rate is between 2.5 and 20%. This means that one in two million false matches will occur.



Market Dynamics:



The growing use of smartphones and tablets, rising demand for IoT marketplaces and high-class progressive surveillance systems is driving the growth of the global iris recognition market. This is mainly due to the growing need for efficient security systems. Moreover, the iris scanners found in smartphones provide higher accuracy and lower chances of duplicity. The increasing demand for biometrics in commercial and home security applications, as well as in time and attendance management is expected to propel the market's growth.



However, availability of competitive biometric technologies and risk of privacy breach is expected to limit growth of the global iris recognition market over the forecast period.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Cases of Fraudulent Activities

Rise in Integration of Multi-Factor Authentication

Restraints

Rise in Data Privacy Concerns

Presence of Competing Biometric Technologies

Opportunities

Growing Popularity of Iris-Based Identification Technology

