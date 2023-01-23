Water Shoes Market is Projected to reach USD 225.5 million by 2032, at a CAGR of ~3.4% from 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, water shoes market is set to make a splash with an estimated USD 160.8 million market in 2022 and projected growth of ~3.4% over the next decade - leading up to USD 225.5 million by 2032



A common style of footwear for activities where it is expecting that the feet may get wet, like kayaking, is a water shoe. To avoid cuts and abrasions when walking in damp, rocky settings, water shoes are often made of mesh and have a firm sole. They frequently contain small holes on the bottom or sides of the sole to facilitate quick water drainage, which helps the wearer's feet dry more quickly, keeps the shoe light, and increases the material's longevity. The majority of people also don't wear socks with water shoes.

Water shoes, as opposed to conventional shoes, are design to be wear in damp environments. They are design specifically to quickly drain water after walking in it. They are made of non-water-absorbing material. The majority of pairs have rubberized sections or outsoles and mesh uppers.

With the use of ECOLIBRIUM technology, footwear can use more environmentally friendly polymers. This strategy may also make it possible for footwear to be recycled rather than being burn or dump in landfills at the end of its useful life. We are pleased to work with Crocs, the first footwear company to introduce this innovative technology to consumers, while also investigating its possibilities with wearers, designers, and marketers.

Crocs water shoes made to be simple to put on and take off while shielding your feet from aquatic hazards like jagged rocks and shells. No shoe will be misplaced because our shoes are composed of a buoyant material. Crocs water shoes are not only practical but also stylish, making them ideal for the pool.

Key Takeaways from the Sneaker Market Study

The Water Shoes are the popular type among all the different safety shoes type. The Plastic material shoes are mostly preferred, as Water Shoe are known for their excellent safety and comfort while different activities in water.

Plastic and Fibre Material are common for the Water Shoes. Plastic material are use in the shoes, which are specially design for athletic activities and for additional comfort.

Men's water Shoes are in higher demand than children are and women's water Shoes. Men prefer water shoe, as they are involved in more physically active lifestyle and schedule, employed in industries and men’s are more engaged in restaurant staff.

In the case of regional analysis of regions like the North America and Asia is, expect to gain traction in the Water Shoes Market.

“Water Shoes are becoming increasingly popular across the world new Technology bio-based shoes in water shoe market benefits the environment.” Says an FMI Analyst.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Many industries were temporarily shut down because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the disease's ability to spread through contact and the air, public areas were close. Public gatherings required a permit and there were rules governing public transportation. Finally, the lockdown made customers yearn for more cosy footwear.

Since shoes are comfortable and multifunctional, people started wearing them once the lockdown was lift and normal operations resumed. People decide to use safety shoes because they want to be active and still have superior fit, aesthetic, and safety. Increasing demand has led to the production of shoes for a variety of purposes and activities. The import and export of raw materials and shoes were also limited because of government regulations in several nations. The market for water shoe is impact by covid-19

Who is winning?

Leading players operating in the water shoe market are Crocs Inc., CIOR, Sketchers, Speedo, CIOR, Keen, Columbia, Nike, Showaflops Merrell, Li Ning, Teva Others

Water Shoes Market by Category

By Type, Water Shoes Market is segmented as:

Aqua Shoe

Wet Shoe

Water Shoe

Boat Shoe

Water Sandals



By Material Type, Water Shoes Market is segmented as:

Plastic

Fibre

Plastic and fibre



By Consumer Orientation, Water Shoes Market is segmented as:

Men

Women

Kids



By Sales Channel, Water Shoes Market is segmented as:

Multi-brand Stores

Independent Small Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Region, Water Shoes Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Key Findings

1.3. Summary of Key statistics

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.1.1. Millennials are Driving Force

3.1.2. Rapid Emergence of The Start-ups In Market

3.1.3. Increasing Awareness about sustainability

3.1.4. Globalization Impacting Lifestyles

3.1.5. Consumers Selecting for At-home Services, Using e-Commerce

3.1.6. Others

