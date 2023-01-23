$57.75 Billion Connected Logistics Markets - Global Forecast to 2029 - Growing Scope of Leveraging Connected Logistics in Developing Regions

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Logistics Market by Offering, Transportation Mode, Application, End-use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global connected logistics market is expected to reach $57.75 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.



The growth of this market is attributed to the factors such as the rising need for efficient warehouse management and the increasing adoption of IoT, cloud, and other technologies across industries.

In addition, the incorporation of blockchain technology in freight management and the growing scope of leveraging connected logistics in developing regions are expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of this market. However, the lack of standardization can restrain the market growth of this market.



Based on offering, the connected logistics market is segmented into solutions and services. In 2022, the solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global connected logistics market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the factors such as the rising need to remotely track & monitor inventories and the movement of goods in real-time, favorable government initiatives for improving the efficiency & efficacy of logistics, and the increasing adoption of eco-friendly automobile technologies.



However, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The rise in demand for organizations' growing need for real-time visibility into operations for diagnosing and troubleshooting problems before they impact the business or customer experience is driving the adoption of connected logistics services.



Based on transportation mode, the connected logistics market is broadly segmented into roadways, railways, airways, and maritime. In 2022, the roadways segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global connected logistics market.

The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising need for road safety, reduced traffic congestion, better & sustainable roadways, and increasing government initiatives and investments in infrastructure development. Also, the roadways segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the connected logistics market is segmented into inventory tracking, optimized warehousing, real-time fleet management, predictive maintenance, cargo integrity monitoring, end-to-end delivery tracking, and other applications. In 2022, the inventory tracking segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global connected logistics market.

Factors such as the benefits of IoT-powered, connected inventory tracking solutions, such as complete visibility into inventory movement, improved accuracy, and reduced error-prone manual operations via automated scanning of inbound and outbound items, are expected to drive segment growth.



However, the end-to-end delivery tracking segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the ability to create user-friendly web dashboards that integrate separate stages of supply chain management into a single app.



Based on end-use industry, the connected logistics market is broadly segmented into automotive, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, IT & telecommunications, retail & e-commerce and other end-use industries.

In 2022, the retail & e-commerce segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global connected logistics market. The growth of the segment is attributed to the factors such as rise in infrastructure improvements, increasing awareness of tech-enabled logistics platforms, and increase in the number of online shoppers.



However, the automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising need to optimize visibility and introduce effective risk management solutions for potential issues in the logistics of automotive parts are expected to drive the segment growth.



In 2022, the North American region is expected to account for the largest share of the connected logistics market. The growth in this region is mainly driven by the factors such as increasing initiatives toward public safety, growing traffic congestion problems, favorable government initiatives for effective traffic management, increasing adoption of eco-friendly automobile technologies, and the development of smart cities.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to heavy investments in megacity projects and the perpetual ongoing process of modernizing local transportation networks to facilitate trade exchanges.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of offering, transportation mode, application, end-use industries, and countries?

What is the historical market for connected logistics across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global connected logistics market?

Who are the major players in the global connected logistics market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global connected logistics market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global connected logistics market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global connected logistics market and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Need for Efficient Warehouse Management

Increasing Adoption of IoT, Cloud, And Other Technologies Across Industries

Market Restraints

Lack of Standardization

Market Opportunities

Incorporation of Blockchain Technology in Freight Management

Growing Scope of Leveraging Connected Logistics in Developing Regions

Market Challenges

Security Issues in Data Management

Global Connected Logistics Market Trends

Increased Focus on Autonomous Vehicles in the Logistics Sector

Case Studies

Oil & Gas

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Manufacturing

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

SAP (Germany)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Freightgate Inc. (U.S.)

ORBCOMM (U.S.)

AT&T Intellectual Property (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Bosch Service Solutions GmbH (Germany)

HCL Technologies Limited (Noida)

Infosys Limited (Bengaluru)

Eurotech S.p.A. (Italy)

Microsoft (U.S.)

Siemens (Germany)

Oracle (U.S.)

Zebra Technologies Corp. (U.S.)

Cloud Logistics (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Accenture (Ireland)

Sigfox (France).

Scope of the report:

Connected Logistics Market, by Offering

Solutions

Contract Rate Management

Visibility and Control Solutions

Network Management

Asset Management

Warehouse Management

Transportation Management

Other Solutions

Services

Connected Logistics Market, by Transportation Mode

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

Connected Logistics Market, by Application

Inventory Tracking

Optimized warehousing

Real-time Fleet Management

Predictive Maintenance

Cargo Integrity Monitoring

End-to-end Delivery Tracking

Other Applications

Connected Logistics Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Aerospace and Defense

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Others End-Use Industries

Connected Logistics Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Israel

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

