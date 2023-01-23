New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "European Off-highway Equipment Industry Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383520/?utm_source=GNW



The requirement for electric charging and hydrogen fuel infrastructure increases and the need to digitize processes becomes more urgent, thus pushing toward collaborations between OEMs, suppliers, utility companies, and software solution providers.



The European off-highway equipment market was valued at $56.8 billion in 2021 with the construction and mining equipment market taking a larger share of 53.4%. Caterpillar, John Deere, CNH, and AGCO currently lead the off-highway market with combined revenue contributing to a share of 46.6%. Collaboration between industry stakeholders will produce datasets to further enhance convenience and processes.



Company-wide sustainability targets will increase investment in electric powertrains and renewable energy sources, which will drive the adoption of hybrid and electric machinery across all three off-highway applications.



Additionally, the expansion of rental companies and peer-to-peer (P2P) shared platforms will further increase the demand for fleet management and remote monitoring services.

Author: Krishna Achuthan

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383520/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________