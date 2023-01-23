New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Evaluating Perceptions and the Use of Immersive Technologies and the Metaverse" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383519/?utm_source=GNW



Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 IT Decision Makers Survey included a new section to understand the perception and use of immersive technologies and the metaverse in multiple businesses from different industries and regions. This report carefully examines how respondents assess immersive technologies and the metaverse on various characteristics to gain insights into business priorities and determine meaningful differentiation points.



The results provide a glimpse of enterprise decision processes, including:

• How do organizations use or plan to use immersive technologies and the metaverse?

• What are organizations’ main concerns and interests in implementing these technologies? Most of the surveyed information technology (IT) decision-makers with knowledge of the metaverse and immersive services (95%–96%) show interest in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR). Nearly 4 out of 5 (78%) believe the metaverse holds some or significant business value for their organizations.

