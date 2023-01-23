$14+ Billion Worldwide Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Industry to 2031 - Increasing Production of Vehicles and Rising Demand for Hybrid Vehicles Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market is expected to grow from $11.02 billion in 2021 to $11.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market is expected to reach $14.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Major players in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market are AVL GmbH, FEV GmbH, IAV GmbH, Ricardo Plc, Intertek Group Plc, Porsche Engineering, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Magna International Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Horiba, Ltd., Intertek Group plc, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Bertrandt AG, ALTEN Group, Altran, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Schaeffler Engineering GmbH, Continental AG, Eaton, and Smart Manufacturing Technology Ltd.



The automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market consists of sales of automotive transmission engineering services by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide outsourced development assistance for cutting-edge powertrain systems. Automotive transmission engineering is an important process in the manufacturing of automobiles and it is done to make sure that the power flow from the engine to the wheels for ensuring the movement of the vehicle.



The main service types of automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing are designing, prototyping, testing, system engineering and integration, and simulation. The designing services include expert knowledge and modelling components, concept generation and assessment, and using components that are automatically proportioned.

The designing services also include providing a fresh set of driveline components or systems to utilise as a starting point for the final design. The two types of powertrains are conventional and hybrid which support automatic and manual transmission types. The automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing services are applied for commercial automotive, industrial automotive, and passenger automotive.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing production of vehicles and rising demand for hybrid vehicles will propel the growth of the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market during the forecast period. A hybrid automobile has two or more engines, one of which is an electric motor and the other is a traditional engine either petrol or diesel. The benefit of a hybrid car over a gasoline-powered car is leading an increase in automotive vehicles, resulting in the growth of the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing across the globe.

For instance, In 2021, hybrid vehicles accounted for 19.6% of all new passenger cars sold in The EU region. This is increased from the 11.9 % market share that was held in 2020. The environmentally friendly nature of hybrid vehicles has increased the demand for hybrid vehicles and it is driving the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market.



The technological advancements in automotive transmission are a key trend followed in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market. Adaptation of new technological advancements by companies is resulting in a major growth opportunity in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market.

For instance, in June 2021, IAV and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) initiated a cooperative research project for alternative propulsion systems in June 2021, analysing and assessing various drive types in heavy-duty vehicles based on hydrogen, electrification, hybridization, and methane combustion.



The countries covered in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

