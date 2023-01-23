Castellum, Inc. Announces the Award of NAVAIR Contract for ALRE V2MMS

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) announces the award of the NAVAIR Aircraft Launch & R ecovery Equipment (ALRE) V2 Maintenance Management System (V2MMS) contract to its subsidiary Specialty Systems, Inc. (SSI). This award extends the duration and scope of an existing contract and is worth a total of $1.9 million including $1.1 million to be recognized in calendar 2023. The V2MMS software application will be integrated into the existing Aviation Data Management and Control System (ADMACS ) used on all active US Navy aircraft carriers , answering the Navy carrier fleet’s heavy demand for the capabilities to be delivered. Under this contract, SSI will introduce its NAVAIR customer to a new paradigm for the rapid development and deployment of software applications, paving the way for addressing additional demand for the redesign of many legacy Navy software applications.



“We are thrilled that NAVAIR continues to value the work that we have done and are pleased to have received this extended and expanded scope of work,” said Mark Fuller, President, and CEO of Castellum . “Castellum continues to work closely with NAVAIR on multiple fronts to provide the necessary expertise to meet mission critical requirements.”

“Our relationship with this valuable customer has extended for more than two decades,” said Emil Kaunitz, President of SSI . “We have consistently delivered a high caliber of work for NAVAIR and look forward to continuing to grow this relationship.”

