79North Inc. Provides Update on Exploration Activity

The Company continues to review and assess drilling results from the Nassau gold project that included a drilling intersection of 0.57 grams gold per tonne over 13.50 metres, among others. The Company is also conducting a strategic review of its Suriname gold exploration plans which may include projects for acquisition and/or divestiture. In addition, the Company is receiving submittals of exploration projects of gold and other commodities in other jurisdictions. Chairman and CEO Jon North commented, “Reviewing our Suriname targets is a top priority, however, Suriname is a small country, and we feel that is in the best interests of shareholders to review other opportunities that may be outside of the country.”

79North is led by a team with extensive mineral exploration expertise and a track record of discoveries and exits in South America and globally. 79North’s portfolio of high-quality targets have a long history of artisanal mining and are strategically located near modern gold mines operated by major mining companies. 79North is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of gold and other minerals. 79North has 107,347,241 common shares issued and outstanding and 170,049,276 common shares on a fully diluted basis.

