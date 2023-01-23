New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2023 Top Trends-Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383515/?utm_source=GNW

Frost and Sullivan expects 2023 to be the year of resilience.



Businesses will face a range of challenges, including a global economic slowdown, supply chain bottlenecks, and geopolitical shocks.



Organizations of all sizes and types will be compelled to find new areas for growth, despite an abrupt downturn in consumer demand.



This study identifies and analyzes the top 10 trends for 2023 that will influence future scenarios for businesses.



It also examines the growth opportunities that will emerge as a result of these trends that will help market players and stakeholders overcome short-term adversities and sustainably grow beyond planned objectives. The key trends for 2023 covered in this study are global recession; worsening food crisis; nearshoring and local sourcing; worsening energy crisis; digital upskilling to mitigate talent shortages; the rise of social enterprises; increased focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies; intensification of the China-Taiwan conflict; accelerated growth in Saudi Arabia; and formalization of the gig economy.

