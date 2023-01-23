Metal Stamping Market Size & Share to Surpass $262.7 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Metal Stamping Market is valued at USD 201.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 262.7 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, key factors are anticipated to accelerate the Metal Stamping market growth over the forecast period. The need for Metal Stamping is rising due to technological advancements and enhancements in the automotive industry, which is a major factor driving the market. Mobile phones, microphones, speakers, gamepads, and controllers all have metal frames, and the growing consumer mobile phone industry is anticipated to continue to be a driving force.

We forecast that the blanking category in Metal Stamping market sales will account for more than 32% of total sales by 2028. Blanking is a crucial part of making vehicles because of its precise and superior pressing ability. To create the desired form, a die is used in the procedure. Due to its adaptability to large assembly plants, blanking is becoming increasingly popular in the automotive industry, which is projected to spur category growth in the coming years.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/metal-stamping-market-1978/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Rising Investments by Key Vendors in Emerging Economies to Boost Market Growth

Numerous manufacturers of Metal Stamping equipment and services are making strategic investments in these nations to expand and build new Metal Stamping operations because of the sectors' increasing need for metal components. The investment will build four new metal assembly cells to support the rising output.

Large and Growing Automotive Industry to Drive the Market Growth

The demand for motor vehicle components from original equipment suppliers and automakers is rising as the automotive industry expands. To create automobiles that satisfy these market demands, the automakers are progressively creating or purchasing technologies and abilities like Metal Stamping.

Top Players in the Global Metal Stamping Market

Acro Metal Stamping (US)

Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company (US)

D&H Industries Inc. (US)

Kenmore Inc. (US)

Klesko Metal Stamping Co, (US)

Clow Stamping Compnay (US)

Goshen Stamping Company (US)

Tempo Manufacturing Company Inc. (US)

Interplea Holdings Pt. Ltd. (Singapore)

CAPARO (UK)

Nissan Motor Co. Lt. (Japan)

AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Gestamp (Spain)

Ford Motor Company (US)

For Additional Information on Metal Stamping Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Top Trends in Global Metal Stamping Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Metal Stamping industry is the growing demand for next-generation camping. Metal Stamping of the newest generation requires less time and money to make metal and metallic items. It helps with deploying next-generation gearing computer simulation to enhance manufacturing lineups before cutting tools by doing away with the expensive process of developing dies.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Metal Stamping industry is the industry's increased innovation. The Metal Stamping industry's advancements are causing a new wave in healthcare. Surgically implanted, drug-delivery, and surgical devices all use Metal Stampings, which is proving to be good for business for the Metal Stamping industry.

Top Report Findings

Based on Type, most of the Metal Stamping market's revenue is controlled by the blanking category. To get the desired shape, the procedure uses a die. In the upcoming years, segment growth is anticipated to be boosted by blanking's expanding application in the automotive industry due to its capacity to support mass assembly plants.

Based on Material, most of the Metal Stamping market's revenue is controlled by the steel category. This is due to steel's easy and widespread availability, as well as its good quality, ease of use, and low price.

Based on Press Type, most of the Metal Stamping market's revenue is controlled by the hydraulic press category. A hydraulic press is a piece of equipment that generates compressive strength using the hydrodynamic equivalent of a hardware pedal or a hydraulic cylinder. A rise in global demand for prefabricated metal from the automobile sector is anticipated to propel the market.



Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/metal-stamping-market-1978/0

Recent Developments in the Global Metal Stamping Market

Creston's Metal Stamping Solution was launched by Creston Corporation, which offers end-to-end Metal Stamping solutions.



Aerospace Category in Metal Stamping Market to Generate Over 22% Revenue

Metal Stamping is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Metal Stamping to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the application, the market is divided into automotive & construction, industrial machinery, consumer electronics, aerospace, electrical & electronics, telecommunications, building & construction, and others.

During the forecast period, the market for Metal Stamping is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the aerospace category. To create super duper airplanes that utilize less fuel, Metal Stamping is employed in the aerospace sector to create aircraft elements like ducts and frames. Metal pressing is used to manufacture airplane parts because it offers durability and is a practical option, predicted to increase demand.

On the other hand, the telecommunication category is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The telecom industry is seeing an increase in demand for Metal Stamping components as they improve the robustness of telecom gear. In the upcoming years, the availability of cutting-edge technology and the growing preference for premium telecom products will accelerate market expansion.

Asia Pacific Region in Metal Stamping Market to Generate More 45% Revenue

Asia Pacific dominates the market throughout the projection period. The market is expected to grow faster in developing nations such as India, China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and. Growing industrialization, combined with infrastructure development and growth in the defined industry, is predicted to boost machinery and equipment demand in the Asia Pacific.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on Metal Stamping Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Metal Stamping Market Segmentation

By Process

Blanking

Embossing

Bending

Coining

Flanging



By Material

Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Others

By Application

Automotive & Construction

Industrial Machinery

Consumer electronics

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Telecommunications

Building & Construction

Others

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Read Full Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/metal-stamping-market-1978

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 201.8 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 262.7 Billion CAGR 4.5% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Acro Metal Stamping, Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company, D&H Industries Inc., Kenmode Tool & Engineering, Klesk Metal Stamping Co., Clow Stamping Company, Goshen Stamping Company, Tempco Manufacturing Company Inc., Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd., CAPARO, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited, Gestamp, Ford Motor Company Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: