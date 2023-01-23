Global Door and Window Automation Market Report 2022 to 2028: Rising Need for Automated Systems that use Less Energy Drive Growth

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Door and Window Automation Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Product, End-Users, Component, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Door and Window Automation Market size is expected to reach $24.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



It was important to conduct laboratory and field studies of the effectiveness of door and window systems to build the guide. The use of mechanical door handles and manual door operation can frequently be a pain. People might not always think to close doors when they leave them open. In addition to being uncomfortable for daily use, this condition puts the building's and its occupants' safety and security in danger.



In places like hospitals, laboratories, food processing facilities, public access doors, and restrooms, where hygiene is crucial, manually operated doors are also vulnerable to cross-contamination risks. People with special needs, such as wheelchair users, children, senior citizens, the disabled, and others, may find it difficult to open and close a manually operated door, in contrast to typical users.



For the following reasons, automatic entrances are not just the top option for the specifying community, including architects, planners, and consultants, but also builders, promoters, and end users. Automated hermetic doors are perfect for locations requiring infection control, like hospitals. Because they have numerous built-in and optional safety features for everyday applications, automatic doors completely ensure the safety of their users.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to a loss in revenue and growth of enterprises operating in the market as a result of supply and demand disruptions across the value chain, the COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the overall growth rate of the door and window automation market in 2020.

However, due to the COIVD-19 safety measures and the significant increase in vaccines, the limitations are being eliminated. The situation would have a favorable effect on the civic and commercial sectors' production capacities, which would spur the development of door and window automation during the predicted period.



Market Growth Factors

Elderly And Disabled Persons Are Using Automated Doors And Windows More Frequently



Due to the physical effort needed, many elderly and disabled individuals are unable to physically operate windows and doors. Elderly and disabled people can easily enter areas with automated doors and windows. The main function of automated doors is to manage pedestrian traffic and provide accessibility for the elderly and disabled.

To make automatic doors user-friendly and secure, suitable signage is integrated into their design along with several other factors, such as wheelchair accessibility, door widths, effective vision panels, position of the door entry device, and height.



Rising Need For Automated Systems That Use Less Energy



Automobiles, medical devices, and other automated technology-driven equipment are becoming more and more necessary. Home automation systems have grown in number as digital technologies gain in popularity. This suggests a rise in demand for automatic, pedestrian, and industrial windows. Additionally, the use of operators in automatic door and window systems results in energy savings. Saving energy eventually results in cost savings, which is anticipated to offer market participants growth chances in the coming years.



Market Restraining Factors

High Expenditures For Installation And Upkeep



Defined procedures, organized systems, and a wide range of sensors are necessary for automated door and window systems. To ensure pedestrian safety, the majority of automated doors have photoelectric sensors at the base of the track. The automated door and window system's various parts, such as motors and actuators, access control systems, and control panels, are quite expensive. Furthermore, installing such automated systems calls for highly qualified people. As a result, the automatic door and window system integration and installation costs are significant.

