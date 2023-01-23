New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Structural Health Monitoring Equipment Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383509/?utm_source=GNW





The applications covered include strain measurement and vibration monitoring across key end users, such as civil infrastructure, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, power and energy, and others (metals and mining, transportation). The base year is 2021, geographic coverage is global, and regions considered are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.



Key technological trends are IoT-based sensors and 3-D shape-sensing technologies.Market drivers include wired (DAQ system) and wireless (sensor) component requirement in SHM systems, increasing awareness for structure safety, demand for wireless strain measurement sensors, and distributed strain sensing fiber optics for large-area monitoring.Market restraints are the effect of changing governments on budget approvals and project implementation, resistance to adopting new technologies, and how a slowing economy restrains demand.

