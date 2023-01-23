Demand for Swarm Intelligence Technologies Is Estimated To Boom At A Valuation of US$ 450 Million by the End of 2033 Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global swarm intelligence market is estimated to achieve a valuation of US$ 450 million by 2033, skyrocketing at 45.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Swarm intelligence is a subset of artificial intelligence that is inspired by the behavioral models of insects such as wasps, bees, and ants. The technology consists of several individuals that work on a platform to accomplish a common objective that, on a big scale, not only enhances human group decisions but also assists in predicting occurrences. Swarm intelligence is commonly employed in drones and robotics, which often consists of agents such as sonar, radar, and cameras that aid in data and information collection.

Report Attributes



Details Historical Data 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 450 Million Growth Rate (2022-2032) 40.5 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global swarm intelligence market is valued at US$ 15 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for swarm intelligence solutions is projected to surge at a CAGR of 40.5% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).

The global market is forecasted to hit a valuation of US$ 450 million by 2033.

North America held 45.2% share of the global market in 2022.

The drone segment is expected to witness massive growth during the study period.



“Rise in the use of swarm intelligence for addressing big data issues, escalating demand in the transportation & logistics industry, and increasing acceptance of automated devices such as robots, drones, and automation technologies are all major factors driving the demand for swarm intelligence,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Growing demand for innovative concepts and strategies for efficiently handling significant data-related challenges and the rising usage of swarm intelligence-powered drones and other products in the military and defense sectors are propelling the global swarm intelligence market. Swarm intelligence has developed a realistic and practical way of performing the required goal of locating and striking a target. Swarm-based drones and robots are used in a variety of applications such as surveillance and environmental monitoring, disaster relief, and military.

Competitive Landscape

The global market is moderately competitive. Key players in the swarm intelligence market are actively pursuing marketing techniques such as partnerships, acquisitions, investments, technological innovations, and R&D activities to strengthen and widen their overseas footprint.

The market has witnessed numerous new developments in recent years. Moreover, many start-ups are exploring ways to integrate swarm intelligence with previously untapped applications.

Cubbit, an Italian start-up, is developing a distributed system for cloud storage. To achieve speed and anonymity, the start-up's solution employs swarm intelligence, with each Cubbit Cell operating as a node in a swarm. Cubbit Cells' peer-to-peer (P2P) network offers extremely secure, sustainable, and collaborative cloud storage. Furthermore, when compared to conventional data centers, the cost of maintaining these systems is substantially lower.

Brainalyzed, a German start-up, provides an enterprise AI platform for swarm intelligence. The system allows fintech customers to scale profits and predict market fluctuations. To enhance decision-making, the start-up's technology integrates artificial swarm intelligence with data analytics. The technology also detects irregularities in a variety of industries, including energy, manufacturing, and telecommunications.

AGILOX, an Austrian start-up, is developing automated guided vehicles (AGVs) using swarm intelligence. Without the use of an external control system, intelligent logistics vehicles communicate with one another. To enhance efficiency, the solution supports dynamic order distribution and context-specific redistribution. AGILOX vehicles can also restructure themselves to suit many functions.

Reach Labs, a start-up established in the United States, is developing long-range wireless technologies. The unique algorithms developed by the start-up discover efficient routes for power transmission to several devices at the same time. The start-up provides a swarm intelligence solution for large, power-intensive devices. This technique is also useful for applications that make use of swarms of drones, industrial robots, or autonomous vehicles.

SkyGrid, a joint venture between Spark Cognition and Boeing, revealed a plan to implement AI-powered cybersecurity systems on drones in June 2022.



Key Companies Profiled

Bosch Mobility Solutions

Apium Swarm Robotics

Enswarm Ltd

Brainalyzed Holding GmbH

Kim Technologies

Continental AG

Hydromea SA

Grey Orange Pte Ltd

Key Segments of Swarm Intelligence Industry Research

By Capability : Optimization Clustering Scheduling Routing

By Application : Robotics Drones Human Swarming

By End User : Transportation & Logistics Robotics & Automation Healthcare Retail & e-Commerce Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa





Regional Analysis

North America is leading the worldwide swarm intelligence market. The United States is contributing significantly to the regional market due to the widespread usage of swarm intelligence systems in military and defense activities. Asia Pacific and Europe follow North America in terms of market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global swarm intelligence market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of capability (optimization, clustering, scheduling, routing), application (robotics, drones, human swarming), and end user (transportation & logistics, robotics & automation, healthcare, retail & e-Commerce, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

