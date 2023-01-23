Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period because it can meet the world's electricity needs and can produce more energy in the ocean. This growth is likely to be fueled by the rising popularity of renewable energy sources in power generation. Offshore wind power ranks second in terms of electricity production among renewable energy sources.
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Offshore Wind Turbines Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the foundation type outlook, monopile is expected to be the largest segment in the offshore wind turbines market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the location proximity type, the floating waters segment is expected to be the largest segment in the offshore wind turbines market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- The United States will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
- Top players in the global offshore wind turbines market include Enercon GmbH, GoldWind, Nordex Se, Suzlon Energy Limited, Vestas, Orsted, Siemens Gamesa, Doosan, GE, ABB, Envision, and Mingyang, among others.
Request for a Sample copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/offshore-wind-turbines-market-3898
By Foundation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Monopile
- Jacket
- Tripod
- Floating
- Others
By Location Proximity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Shallow Water
- Transitional Water
- Deep Water
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com