Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period because it can meet the world's electricity needs and can produce more energy in the ocean. This growth is likely to be fueled by the rising popularity of renewable energy sources in power generation. Offshore wind power ranks second in terms of electricity production among renewable energy sources.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Offshore Wind Turbines Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the foundation type outlook, monopile is expected to be the largest segment in the offshore wind turbines market from 2023 to 2028

As per the location proximity type, the floating waters segment is expected to be the largest segment in the offshore wind turbines market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

The United States will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Top players in the global offshore wind turbines market include Enercon GmbH, GoldWind, Nordex Se, Suzlon Energy Limited, Vestas, Orsted, Siemens Gamesa, Doosan, GE, ABB, Envision, and Mingyang, among others.





Request for a Sample copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/offshore-wind-turbines-market-3898

By Foundation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Monopile

Jacket

Tripod

Floating

Others



By Location Proximity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Shallow Water

Transitional Water

Deep Water



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com