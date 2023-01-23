Pharmacovigilance Europe Conference 2023: Key Decision Makers Under One Roof (London, United Kingdom - May 24-25, 2023)

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance Europe 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pharmacovigilance Europe Congress 2023 attracts senior-level attendees from leading pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, CRO, and solution provider companies.
After witnessing outstanding success in our previous Pharmacovigilance conferences, Pharmacovigilance Europe 2022 will gather the top-notch Industry experts from Pharma/Biotech and Clinical Research Organisations.
Why Attend This Conference?
- Listen to the top-notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers who will deliver the latest cutting-edge information.
- A fantastic opportunity to network with the top-notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers during the networking sessions.
- Speak out sessions and Panel discussions will provide a great opportunity to ask questions from the expert and find out feasible solutions.
Current Market Of Global Pharmacovigilance
- 6 Billion Pharmacovigilance Market to reach $6 Billion in 2022
- Global Pharmaceutical Market Value $1057 Billion
Come and Update with the expanding Global Pharmaceutical Industry and increase awareness on the significant and essential need of Global Pharmacovigilance.
Why Attend Pharmacovigilance Europe?
- A Global Event In Pharmacovigilance
- Ensuring Pharmacovigilance For Global Public Health
- 20+ Expert Speakers From Around The World
- 100'S Pharma/Biotech Professionals From Over 50 Countries
- Bringing Together The Key Decision Makers Under One Roof
- Over 10 Hours Of Dedicated Networking And Interactive Sessions
Who Should Attend:
Delegates includes VPs, Directors, Heads, Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants, Senior scientists, and professionals with intermediate to advance knowledge and experience in the following.
- Pharmacovigilance Risk Management
- Drug Safety Pharmacoepidemiology
- Drug Research & Development Clinical Pharmacology
- Clinical Safety Information And Clinical Data Management
- Medical Product Safety Assessment Clinical Research & Safety
- Data Analysis Information Technology
- Medical Information Health Outcomes
- Sales And Marketing Clinical Trials & CRO's
- Contract Manufacturing
Speakers
Jefferson Guillon
CSL Behring - UK
Phil Tregunno
MHRA
Dr Mircea Ciuca
CSL Behring Switzerland
Kendal Harrison
MHRA - UK
Andrea Oliva
Viatris - Italy
Rishi Chopra
Biogen - UK
Dr Jackie Roberts
Accord HealthCare
Uwe Gudat
Fresenius Kabi - Switzerland
Michael Bean
Johnson & Johnson - UK
Sibel Guerler
Bristol Myers Squibb - Switzerland
Chetan Shatapathy
AstraZeneca - UK
Jennifer Kane
Flexion Therapeutics - USA
Khaudeja Bano
AMGEN - USA
Martijn van de Leur
BIOMAPAS - Netherlands
Andrew Bond
CSL Behring - Australia
Raj Bhogal
Jazz Pharmaceuticals - UK
